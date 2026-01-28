Pila Energy is offering a slim, sleek home battery that doesn't need approvals or permits and works in coordination. What's the catch?From ESS News At CES 2026, a new startup that was introduced to ESS News was Pila Energy, a home battery maker that's hoping to add some Apple Watch-like cool and sleek design and technical function to the sector. Pila Energy offers a long and flat battery style, that can be housed in the home in either a horizontal or upright stance. Using a lithium iron phosphate or LFP chemistry, each battery is 20.4 kg and stands 38 cm by 67.5 cm by 8.5 cm. The unit houses ...

