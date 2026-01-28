On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) ("On"), the global premium sportswear brand, today announced that Frank Sluis will join the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 1, 2026

Frank brings a global financial toolkit shaped by leadership at significant scale, making him ideally positioned to support On's global ambitions and act as a valuable partner to our management team. His background combines deep expertise in steering large, international organizations with the financial discipline required to support our rapid expansion.

Most recently, Frank served as Chief Financial Officer for Europe Indonesia at Ahold Delhaize, one of the world's leading food retail groups, a position he held since 2021. In this role, he managed the financial operations for well over EUR 30 billion in annual net sales and led a large-scale international finance, procurement, and sourcing organization of approximately 800 professionals.

With more than 25 years of experience at leading consumer businesses, including finance leadership positions at Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever, Frank brings a clear understanding of consumer behavior and globally successful brands capabilities that are critical as On further cements its position as the most premium global sportswear brand.

Frank was born and raised in the Netherlands and over the course of his professional career has spent significant time internationally, including in the United States. Passionate about sports from a young age, Frank is an avid marathon runner and has competed in multiple triathlons.

Frank succeeds Martin Hoffmann, who took on an expanded role as sole Chief Executive Officer (CEO) last year, while continuing his CFO responsibilities. Martin will continue to oversee the Finance organization until Frank's start date to ensure a seamless handover.

Caspar Coppetti, Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of On, said: "We set out to identify the next right financial leader for On. Frank stood out for his personal drive that will match our pace from day one, his credibility as a strategic partner to the Board and the CEO, and his proven ability to align long-term vision and financial leadership."

Martin Hoffmann, CEO of On, added: "Frank joins On at an exciting moment our brand is resonating globally, our vision is clear, and we are executing with a level of precision that continues to drive record results. He complements our management team with experience at a scale significantly larger than where we are today, yet fully aligns with our values. Frank brings a passion for our brand and a leadership style that will empower our talented team to reach new heights, and I look forward to partnering with him to further unlock our potential."

Frank Sluis, incoming CFO of On, said: "On is a truly unique company combining a powerful brand, strong values, and an ambitious global growth trajectory. I am deeply passionate about sports and sustainability, and I strongly believe in On's mission and culture. I could not be more excited to join the team and contribute to On's journey forward."

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps in 2010 with the mission to ignite the human spirit through movement a mission that still guides the brand today. Sixteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities and tennis. On's award-winning CloudTec and LightSpray innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides within the circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fan base inspiring humans to explore, discover and Dream On.

On is present in more than 80 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

