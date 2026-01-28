Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 11:06 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

QS Quacquarelli Symonds: Europe's Best Universities Revealed

Oxford crowned top, Ireland & Portugal among most improved & four new entries in the top-50

QSWUR

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the third edition of the QS World University Rankings: Europe.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds Logo

The University of Oxford is crowned #1 for the first time since 2024. ETH Zurich drops to second and UCL and Imperial are joint third. This edition features 950+ universities from across Europe, including some 290 debuts.

Top--10

2026

2025



1

3

University of Oxford

UK

2

1

ETH Zurich

Switzerland

=3

5

UCL

UK

=3

2

Imperial College London

UK

5

4

University of Cambridge

UK

6

6

The University of Edinburgh

UK

7

8

King's College London

UK

8

9

Université PSL

France

9

7

The University of Manchester

UK

10

10

EPFL - École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne

Switzerland

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said: "The QS Europe rankings remain an essential tool for benchmarking academic excellence and supporting students, scholars and institutions in their decision-making."

Highlights?

  • UK: Most represented overall and holds seven of the top--10, including Oxford which rises to #1 for first time since 2024
  • France: Université PSL rises to eighth and excels in Papers per Faculty and International Research Network
  • Germany: 12 top-50 universities in Faculty to Student Ratio, with TUM leading as Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München rises back into the top-20 and KIT enters top-50.
  • Switzerland: Despite ETH dropping to second, only the UK has more universities in the top-10. University of Geneva enters top-50. Switzerland is Europe's best top-performer in International Faculty
  • Ireland: Among the most improved with Portugal, with six of last year's eight universities rising. Four debut. UCD enters top-50
  • Italy: Fouth most represented country, with 14 debuts and four institutions retaining their positions in the top-100
  • Spain: Seven in 10 universities from last year improve in Academic Reputation as institutions score high in Exchange Students
  • Netherlands: 10 top-100 universities means only UK and Germany have more, while Delft University of Technology climbs to 11th
  • Nordics: Sweden is one of six countries with a top-20 university, with Lund at 12th. Aarhus re-enters the top-50 for Denmark for the first time since 2024.
  • Czechia is the only Eastern European country represented among the top 100, with Charles University placing 92nd.
  • Turkey: Second most represented country. Its premier institution, Koç University, rises to 143rd.

Full Press Release

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429773/5737876/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europes-best-universities-revealed-302671534.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.