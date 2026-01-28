Researchers at Hebrew University of Jerusalem have demonstrated 9.2% efficient printable semi-transparent, flexible halide perovskite solar cells with tunable color and transparency.Researchers at Hebrew University of Jerusalem developed a method to fabricate semi-transparent, flexible halide perovskite solar cells with tunable transparency and color via 3D micro-printed structures in a low-temperature process. The devices have demonstrated good power conversion efficiency levels, visible transparency, enhanced stability during extended operation and after repeated bending tests. Potential applications ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...