A report by energy think tank Ember finds India's system operator regularly had to curtail solar generation as an emergency measure to maintain grid security, as other resources were already flexing to their maximum capabilities.From pv magazine India. India had to curtail 2.3 TWh of solar generation between late May and December 2025, including 0.9 TWh in October alone, according to a new report from energy think tank Ember. The report states that a combination of forecast error, low daytime demand due to unusually mild temperatures, and rising solar generation led to periods of daytime oversupply ...

