Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
28.01.2026 11:54 Uhr
Ocean Harvesting Technologies: Investment Opportunity to Advance InfinityWEC Wave Power Technology

Ocean Harvesting Technologies AB is carrying out a 1 MEUR share issue for the period 2026 - 2027. The financing is for development and prototype testing of the InfinityWEC wave energy converter, within two on-going EU funded collaboration projects.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and KARLSKRONA, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transition from fossil to renewable energy is critical, driven by climate change and rapidly growing demand for electricity. Solar and wind power lead the transition but much more is needed given the scale of the required transition. As the share of renewable electricity grows, energy systems also require costly over-capacity and energy storage to ensure that energy supply is always available when needed.

Wave power is an enormous, untapped source of clean energy and its complementary power profile can mitigate these problems and improve grid balance, producing electricity more consistently and at different times than wind and solar.

"We welcome new investors and partners as we work to transform ocean energy into cost-efficient, grid-stable electricity," says Mikael Sidenmark, CEO of Ocean Harvesting Technologies AB.

"In 2026-2027, we will prove the exceptional performance and commercial potential of our InfinityWEC wave energy converter. Focus is on the full-scale system, build and validation of prototypes of power-take off and buoy, as well as preparations for sea trials and business development"

Investors are invited to invest 1 MEUR in Ocean Harvesting. The capital raised will be used mainly for personnel, external engineering, prototype equipment, and IP management.

Why Invest Now

  • The need to move away from fossil energy is more critical than ever, driven by climate change and rapidly growing demand for electricity.
  • InfinityWEC is very competitive compared to other WECs as well as to established renewable solutions such as wind power. The technology is patent protected.
  • The leveraging from participation in EU-funded INFINITY and WECHull+ projects. Advancing and validating InfinityWEC Technology in collaboration with partners will pave the way towards sea trials and commercialisation with limited capital requirement.
  • Public and private Investment in marine energy is increasing. Europe is leading the industry, combining industry expertise with strong wave resources. EU financing is available to advance European energy transition, energy security, and manufacturing industries.

For more information, please contact:

CEO Mikael Sidenmark, mikael.sidenmark@oceanharvesting.com, +46 709 55 61 66

COO Cody Bradway, cody.bradway@oceanharvesting.com, +46 709 31 70 05

www.oceanharvesting.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ocean-harvesting-technologies/r/investment-opportunity-to-advance-infinitywec-wave-power-technology,c4285018

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19758/4285018/3903091.pdf

260128 - Investment Opportunity in Ocean Harvesting - eng

https://news.cision.com/ocean-harvesting-technologies/i/infinitywec-pto-machinery,c3505538

InfinityWEC PTO machinery

https://news.cision.com/ocean-harvesting-technologies/i/infinitywec-full-system,c3505537

InfinityWEC full system

https://news.cision.com/ocean-harvesting-technologies/i/infinitywec-buoy,c3505543

InfinityWEC buoy

https://news.cision.com/ocean-harvesting-technologies/i/infinitywec-pto-and-level-cylinder,c3505539

InfinityWEC PTO and level cylinder

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/investment-opportunity-to-advance-infinitywec-wave-power-technology-302672532.html

