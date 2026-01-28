Introducing Pulsar Workspaces: a New Foundation for Enterprise Insights Teams

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Pulsar, a leading audience intelligence and social listening platform, today announced the launch of Pulsar Workspaces, a foundational layer designed to streamline how enterprise insight teams collaborate and manage data at scale.

As social intelligence teams have evolved from small groups of analysts into large, distributed networks spanning multiple regions, brands, and teams, the tools supporting them have often failed to keep pace. While the scale and complexity of data has grown, the organizational structures have remained flat, creating bottlenecks in workflow and governance.

" Flat lists don't scale." said Francesco D'Orazio, founder of Pulsar. "Workspaces do. Pulsar Workspaces represent a shift from managing individual datasets to operating a structured system of insight - designed for enterprise and global teams by default. We like to think that this isn't just better organization. It's operational maturity."

Pulsar Workspaces solves these challenges by providing a structured environment where teams can organize searches by project, client, market or function; share work at a team level; apply granular ownership and access control; and maintain a single source of truth for insights across the enterprise.

The first module available within the new framework is Search Folders, which transforms the Pulsar TRAC platform from a list-based directory into a navigable, enterprise-ready workspace.

Workspaces marks an important evolution in the Pulsar roadmap, representing a shift from managing individual tasks and datasets to operating a structured system of insight supporting global enterprise organizations.

