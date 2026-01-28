ZENWORK INC: Tax1099 Simplifies 94X Federal Tax Payments and Filings with EFTPS Ahead of the 2026 Filing Season

Manage federal tax payments and filings for the 94X Series with Tax1099's EFTPS-enabled service in one workflow.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / The U.S. federal income tax filing season for 2025 individual and business returns officially began on Monday, January 26, 2026. As businesses prepare to file returns and make required tax payments, timely compliance with employment tax obligations remains a critical priority.

To support employers during this period and acknowledge the diversity of financial transactions, a leading IRS-authorized eFile provider, Tax1099, enables businesses to make federal tax payments through the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), including payments for various individual tax payments and business tax payments, including Form 94x employment tax returns.

For employers, staying current on payroll tax obligations is just as important as filing returns accurately. With Tax1099, employers can submit returns and complete federal tax payments for IRS 94X series forms (Forms 940, 941, 943, 944, and 945) within a single platform. This unified workflow reduces manual steps, minimizes errors, and helps employers stay on track with filing and payment deadlines.

94X Series Federal Payments Supported via EFTPS

Monthly Deposit By the 15th of the month following payroll Semiweekly Deposit Within three business days after payroll If payroll is paid Wednesday to Friday, due by next Wednesday. If payroll is paid Saturday to Monday/ Tuesday, due by next Friday. Next-Day Deposit Rule for $100,000 or more in one day Due the next business day FUTA Deposits $500 or less: Carry forward $500 or more: Deposit by the end of the following month Q4 $500 or less: Pay with Form 940 by February 2, 2026

For the fourth quarter of 2025, any remaining undeposited employment taxes are due by February 2, 2026. Missed or delayed 94x payments can result in penalties, interest, and unnecessary follow-up notices.

Additional Federal Tax Payments via EFTPS

EFTPS also supports additional federal tax payments for the following forms:

Individual income tax payments (Forms 1040, 1040-ES)

Corporate income taxes (Forms 1120, 1120-W)

Partnership and S-corporation tax payments (Forms 1065, 1120-S)

Excise taxes (Forms 720, 2290, others)

Federal penalties and agency payments, as applicable

The platform streamlines the lengthy EFTPS enrollment process, cutting waiting times to mere minutes and enabling immediate access to federal tax services. Once enrolled, your information (such as your bank account number and routing number) is securely stored so you can make payments at any time by logging in with your PIN and password. Besides this, it also offers features such as accessing records of previous transactions, handling payments for multiple clients, scheduling payments in advance, and much more.

EFTPS Payment Timing Rules

Not every business pays on the same schedule.

Payments must be submitted before the 8:00 p.m. ET cutoff.

Payments should be scheduled at least one day before the due date.

EFTPS is available 24/7 and payments can be scheduled up to 365 days in advance.

Tax1099's Electronic Federal Tax Payment feature enables businesses and tax professionals to make federal tax payments online 24/7, from anywhere, through a secure and centralized platform. By supporting accurate electronic payments and advanced scheduling up to 365 days in advance, Tax1099 helps reduce the risk of late payments, penalties, and interest caused by manual errors. Users can easily initiate and track payments, review transaction history for up to 16 months, and manage payments for multiple clients or forms under a single login. With built-in AI assistance and 24/7 expert support, Tax1099 simplifies federal tax payments while providing guidance and visibility throughout the process.

About Zenwork Tax1099

Tax1099, an IRS-authorized e-filing service, simplifies tax compliance for over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms nationwide. Supporting 40+ federal and state-compliant forms, including Form 941, Tax1099 offers robust features like bulk filing, TIN matching, API integration, and 24/7 support. Backed by over 10 years of experience in tax processing and customer service, the platform offers a suite of capabilities to suit diverse needs. Learn more at www.tax1099.com

About Zenwork Inc.

Zenwork Inc., the parent company of Tax1099, is a leader in digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting. The company leverages automation to revolutionize business tax compliance, providing a modern SaaS and API platform that adapts to evolving regulatory reporting requirements, risk mitigation, and compliance needs.

Learn more about Zenwork and its products at www.zenwork.com , www.tax1099.com, and www.compliancely.com

