Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2026 12:38 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Specificity Inc.: Specificity Founder Jason Wood to Host Live X Spaces Discussion on Market Wire News

SARASOTA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Specificity (OTCID:SPTY) - Specificity, a performance-driven digital marketing and ad tech firm redefining how brands reach verified human audiences, announced today that Founder and CEO Jason Wood will host a live discussion on Market Wire News's X Spaces this afternoon, January 28, 2026, at 4:00pm Eastern.

During the live session, Wood will share updates on Specificity's continued growth, emerging innovations within its proprietary ad technology, and the company's mission to eliminate wasted spend caused by bots, fraudulent traffic, and ineffective targeting. The discussion will focus on how Specificity is setting a new standard for precision audience identification and measurable performance in modern digital marketing.

"I'm excited to share what we've been building and where we're headed," said Wood. "The industry is changing quickly, and Specificity is pushing forward with solutions that prioritize real human reach, accountability, and results - not vanity metrics."

The conversation will be hosted live on X Spaces via Market Wire News and is open to marketers, business leaders, and industry professionals interested in the future of ad tech, audience targeting, and performance-first marketing strategies.

Event Details:
Platform: X Spaces - Market Wire News
Date: January 28, 2026
Time: 4:00pm Eastern
Join Live: https://x.com/i/spaces/1vAxRQvaEjqJl?s=20

About Specificity
Specificity is a digital marketing and ad technology company that combines proprietary audience targeting technology with performance-focused strategy to deliver verified human impressions, high-intent leads, and measurable ROI. By eliminating bot traffic and inefficient spend, Specificity helps brands reach the right audiences with clarity, precision, and confidence.

Media Contact:
Chris Gruening
Vice President, Client Services
chris@specificityinc.com
Specificity

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/specificity-founder-jason-wood-to-host-live-x-spaces-discussion-on-market-wire-1131067

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.