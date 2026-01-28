Specificity Inc.: Specificity Founder Jason Wood to Host Live X Spaces Discussion on Market Wire News

SARASOTA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Specificity (OTCID:SPTY) - Specificity, a performance-driven digital marketing and ad tech firm redefining how brands reach verified human audiences, announced today that Founder and CEO Jason Wood will host a live discussion on Market Wire News's X Spaces this afternoon, January 28, 2026, at 4:00pm Eastern.

During the live session, Wood will share updates on Specificity's continued growth, emerging innovations within its proprietary ad technology, and the company's mission to eliminate wasted spend caused by bots, fraudulent traffic, and ineffective targeting. The discussion will focus on how Specificity is setting a new standard for precision audience identification and measurable performance in modern digital marketing.

"I'm excited to share what we've been building and where we're headed," said Wood. "The industry is changing quickly, and Specificity is pushing forward with solutions that prioritize real human reach, accountability, and results - not vanity metrics."

The conversation will be hosted live on X Spaces via Market Wire News and is open to marketers, business leaders, and industry professionals interested in the future of ad tech, audience targeting, and performance-first marketing strategies.

Event Details:

Platform: X Spaces - Market Wire News

Date: January 28, 2026

Time: 4:00pm Eastern

Join Live: https://x.com/i/spaces/1vAxRQvaEjqJl?s=20

About Specificity

Specificity is a digital marketing and ad technology company that combines proprietary audience targeting technology with performance-focused strategy to deliver verified human impressions, high-intent leads, and measurable ROI. By eliminating bot traffic and inefficient spend, Specificity helps brands reach the right audiences with clarity, precision, and confidence.

Media Contact:

Chris Gruening

Vice President, Client Services

chris@specificityinc.com

Specificity

