Mentavi Health Reflects on a Defining 2025 and Outlines Responsible Growth Plans for 2026

Peer-reviewed validation study, expanding institutional adoption, and human-centered innovation reinforce Mentavi's leadership in mental health care

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Mentavi Health, a leader in evidence-based digital mental health care, today released its 2025 Year in Review, highlighting a year marked by peer-reviewed clinical validation, broad institutional adoption, and continued leadership in ethical, human-centered mental health care. The company also outlined its priorities for 2026, centered on trusted partnerships, responsible innovation, and expanded access to high-quality mental health services for adults.

"2025 was a defining year for Mentavi," said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health. "We demonstrated that technology-enabled mental health care can meet rigorous clinical standards while remaining accessible and grounded in human oversight. As we move into 2026, our focus is on deepening trust with partners, maintaining strong clinical and ethical foundations, and continuing to put people, not technology, at the center of care."

Peer-Reviewed Clinical Validation

In 2025, Mentavi achieved a significant clinical milestone with the peer-reviewed validation of its adult ADHD diagnostic evaluation, demonstrating that its clinician-reviewed, asynchronous assessment showed substantial agreement with a clinical interview used in adult ADHD evaluation in real-world clinical settings.

Key Mentavi Clinical Study milestones included:

First public presentation of real-world validation data at the 2025 World ADHD Congress in Prague, Czech Republic

Peer-reviewed publication in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry

First U.S. presentation of findings at the Neuroscience Education Institute Annual Meeting in Colorado Springs

These findings support Mentavi's role as a trusted diagnostic resource for health care professionals who diagnose and treat mental health conditions, as well as for higher-education institutions, workforce organizations, and regulators.

Expanding Adoption Across Key Sectors

During 2025, Mentavi's validated diagnostic approach saw growing adoption across education, clinical care, and workforce-focused organizations.

Higher education: Mentavi has historically served dozens of colleges and universities, with tens of thousands of student evaluations completed over time, including a continued flagship partnership at Santa Barbara City College.

Clinical practices: Mental health practices, including Quintessence Psychiatry, adopted Mentavi's platform as a diagnostic support resource, with referral-driven use representing a growing share of overall volume.

Workforce and coaching: Partnerships expanded with organizations supporting executive performance, educational therapy, and adult coaching.

Collectively, these developments reflect a shift toward integrated, partner-based care pathways rather than standalone direct-to-consumer use.

Human-Centered Care and Ethical AI

Mentavi continued to emphasize online human-centric care at scale in 2025:

All evaluations are reviewed and finalized by licensed clinicians, with no standalone AI diagnosis or treatment.

Evaluations remain affordable and timely, with transparent, flat-rate pricing, and results typically delivered within five days.

AI tools are used only as an assistive digital concierge to enhance clarity, engagement, and transparency-never to replace clinician judgment.

The company also strengthened oversight through a multidisciplinary AI Ethics and Governance Committee, ensuring responsible use of technology across clinical, technical, and compliance domains.

Privacy, Compliance, and Consumer Trust

Throughout 2025, Mentavi focused on strengthening consumer trust by:

Maintaining alignment with evolving federal and state regulations

Continuing to evolve internal patient support, outreach, QA and compliance practices in line with industry best practices

Achieving Better Business Bureau accreditation, reflecting sustained improvements in patient experience

Patient Reach and Emerging Insights

Since its founding in 2018, Mentavi has served more than 220,000 individuals to date across a broadening range of mental health needs. Emerging trends observed during 2025 included increasing presentations of anxiety and depression without ADHD, growing signals related to loneliness and social isolation, and a platform population that disproportionately serves adult women-helping address a long-recognized diagnostic gap in ADHD. Mentavi will continue to monitor these trends and use them to inform future clinical and research priorities.

Looking Ahead Through 2026

Building on 2025 momentum, Mentavi's 2026 outlook includes:

An APSARD (American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorders) poster presentation highlighting Mentavi's clinical research (January 2026)

A poster presentation at the Nevada Psychiatric Association Psychopharmacology Annual Conference (February 11-14, 2026)

A poster presentation at the American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting (May 16, 2026)

Expanded executive and clinical thought-leadership initiatives

Continued emphasis on ethical AI, regulatory engagement, and partner-led growth

"Our goal for 2026 is steady, responsible progress," Brophy added. "We are committed to advancing mental health care in ways that are clinically sound, ethically grounded, and worthy of trust."

About Mentavi Health

Founded in 2018 as ADHD Online and recognized as one of Michigan's "50 Companies to Watch," Mentavi Health provides evidence-based, compliant online mental health care nationwide. Its clinically validated Diagnostic Evaluation for diagnosing adult ADHD serves as the foundation for broader mental health assessment, including anxiety, depression, and related conditions. Mentavi delivers affordable, high-quality care through licensed clinicians, offering diagnostic evaluations, therapy, medical treatment, and mental wellness coaching. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, compliance, and trust, Mentavi is redefining how people connect to quality mental health care. Mentavi serves adults aged 18 and older. Services are available by state; availability may vary. Learn more at mentavi.com.

Media contact:

Tim Cox, ZingPR for Mentavi Health

tim@zingpr.com

SOURCE: Mentavi Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mentavi-health-reflects-on-a-defining-2025-and-outlines-responsible-g-1131020