HLPLANET Confirms 2025 Recipients for the Annual Controller Awards Program

HLPLANET's 2025 Controller Awards highlight the Flydigi Vader 5 Pro as the top performer, featuring technical benchmarks for over 25 elite, high-precision gamepads.

MANCHESTER, GB / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / HLPLANET, a leading authority on gaming hardware and engineering-focused tech reviews, today announced the winners of its inaugural 2025 Controller of the Year Awards. Following a rigorous year of testing 25 different gaming controllers, the HLPlanet editorial team has identified the standout devices that defined the industry over the past twelve months.

The awards highlight the shift toward high-performance third-party hardware, featuring brands that have pushed the boundaries of low latency, Hall Effect sensors, and TMR (Tunneling Magnetoresistance) technology.

"Our goal this year was to cut through the marketing hype and focus on the technical specs that actually matter to gamers-polling rates, build quality, and precision," said Marcus Richardson, Editor-in-Chief of HLPlanet. "With so much innovation in the third-party space, 2025 was the most competitive year for gamepads we've ever seen."

The 2025 Controller of the Year Winners

HLPLANET Controller of the Year: Flydigi Vader 5 Pro Taking the top spot for its "extremely well-rounded" performance, the Vader 5 Pro edged out the competition with its superior balance of speed, features, and comfort for under $100.

Premium Controller of the Year: Flydigi Apex 5 Crowned the "Apex of controllers," this flagship device was recognized for its innovative adaptive triggers, customizable screen, and elite build quality.

Budget Controller of the Year: GameSir Nova 2 Lite At just $30, the Nova 2 Lite won for offering high-end features like a mechanical D-pad and back buttons that rival controllers five times its price.

Specialist Excellence Controller Awards

HLPlanet also recognized several controllers that mastered specific engineering niches:

Fastest Controller of the Year: GuliKit ES Pro

Most Versatile Controller of the Year: 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless

Symmetrical Controller of the Year: 8BitDo Pro 3

Xbox Controller of the Year: GameSir G7 Pro Wuchang

Switch 2 Controller of the Year: EasySMX S10

Innovative Controller of the Year: Mobapad Huben 2

The awards also included "Fang's Choice," a personal selection from HLPlanet Editor and hardware YouTuber Fang Reviews Tech, who highlighted the Flydigi Apex 5 as his personal gold standard for 2025.

For a full breakdown of the winners, runner-ups, and detailed technical reviews, visit the official awards page at HLPlanet's Controller of the Year 2025 Awards page.

About HLPlanet: HLPlanet is a specialized tech hub dedicated to deep-dive reviews and guides for gaming peripherals. Focusing on keyboards, controllers, and hardware engineering, HLPlanet provides gamers with data-driven insights to help them find the perfect tools for their setup.

Media Contact

Organization: HLPLANET

Contact Person Name: Marcus Richardson

Website: https://www.hlplanet.com

Email: pr@hlplanet.com

City: Manchester

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: HLPLANET

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/hlplanet-confirms-2025-recipients-for-the-annual-controller-awards-pro-1131164