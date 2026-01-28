Internet, Everywhere--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP) plans to announce financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, before markets open on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Shopify's management team will host a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify's website at https://shopifyinvestors.com/news-and-events.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Shopify

Shopify provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce. Shopify's all-in-one platform makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business, powering sales online, in store, and everywhere in between. Millions of businesses in 175+ countries use Shopify-from entrepreneurs to brands like Aldo, BarkBox, Carrier, Meta, Vuori, SKIMS, and Supreme.

For more information visit www.shopify.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281865

Source: Shopify