Debt Facility will fund further growth ambitions and advancement in embedded payments capabilities

Oxford Finance backs Sokin's profitable growth and global expansion

Company maintains 100% year-on-year revenue growth while remaining profitable as competitors retrench

Sokin, the global business payments company, has secured a $100 million long-term debt facility from Oxford Finance LLC ("Oxford"), a leading specialty lender.

The facility will accelerate Sokin's expansion across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and South America, and fast-track the acquisition of further regional licenses, banking partnerships, and global infrastructure scaling. Additionally, investments will fund the development and launch of new products, including embedded payments capabilities.

The deal comes amid a flight to quality in the sector. The number of fintech deals fell 23% in 2025 as investors concentrated capital on companies with proven business models, according to Crunchbase. Sokin achieved 100% year-on-year revenue growth while maintaining profitability and was recognized by The Sunday Times as one of the fastest-growing technology companies.

The additional capital follows shortly on from Sokin's $50 million Series B in December 2025 led by Prysm Capital, which valued the business at $300 million. It comes at a pivotal moment with Sokin building out its embedded finance capabilities to meet the growing demand for end-to-end infrastructure capabilities.

"This capital positions us to own embedded payments as the infrastructure layer," said Vroon Modgill, CEO and founder of Sokin. "Companies need payments integrated into workflows, not merely added on. They seek fewer vendors and fewer bottlenecks. The companies poised for growth are those that offer a full-stack payments and treasury operating system. This is what we're building, and we're grateful to have Oxford as a partner to help us realize this vision."

"Oxford Finance provides structured growth capital to technology companies across growth stages, backing companies with strong market positions and clear paths to value creation," said Austin Szafranski, Executive Director at Oxford Finance. "Sokin's platform, leadership team, and international footprint gives us confidence in its ability to execute as demand for integrated payments solutions continues to expand. We're excited to partner with the Sokin leadership team and support their continued global expansion."

"This facility strengthens our balance sheet and lowers our borrowing costs, helping ensure we can continue to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions to our customers," said Tom Steer, CFO at Sokin. "We're delighted to partner with the Oxford team and look forward to building a long-term strategic partnership."

Sokin has built a comprehensive platform that streamlines cross-border accounts payable, receivable and treasury operations for global businesses. The company provides access to more than 70 currencies for transfers and exchanges, with the ability to hold balances in 26 currencies through multi-currency IBAN and local currency accounts, and transaction capabilities across more than 170 countries.

About Sokin

Sokin was founded in 2019 with a simple vision to remove borders, barriers and burdens associated with international payments. Today it enables global businesses to send and exchange more than 70 currencies and hold balances in 26 currencies with its multi-currency IBAN and local currency accounts all through one comprehensive platform that streamlines cross-border accounts payable, receivable and treasury operations.

The company offers end-to-end payment solutions directly to business clients and enables other organizations to offer Sokin's payment infrastructure to their own customers through embedded finance solutions. Sokin supports businesses across a wide range of verticals, from freight and logistics through to Premier League football clubs, giving them the clarity and control to run faster, scale smarter and manage global payments with speed, efficiency and transparency.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has offices in Australia, United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Mexico, Norway and India. For more information, visit www.sokin.com

About Oxford Finance LLC

Oxford Finance LLC is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private companies operating in a variety of industries worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to over 700 companies, allowing borrowers to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. Since 2002, Oxford has originated more than $14 billion in loans. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, with additional offices serving the greater San Diego, San Francisco, Boston, Atlanta and New York City metropolitan areas. For more information, visit www.oxfordfinance.com

