OKX Card removes common crypto payment barriers, enabling direct stablecoin payments, with zero fees and up to 20% rewards wherever Mastercard is accepted

OKX, a leading global cryptocurrency platform and onchain technology company, today announced the European launch of the OKX Card, designed to knock down barriers to everyday crypto use.

While most crypto cards require users to manually convert assets, preload balances, or absorb hidden fees before paying, the OKX Card enables direct stablecoin payments anywhere in the world Mastercard is accepted with zero fees and instant crypto rewards of up to 20% on eligible purchases.

Built for modern Europeans who want to use crypto as everyday money without giving up control, OKX Card removes the friction traditionally associated with crypto payments. Users can tap to pay directly while earning instant crypto rewards.

OKX Card is designed around onchain self-custody and instant execution. Stablecoins remain in the user's wallet until the exact moment of purchase, converting seamlessly at checkout to connect crypto with real world purchases at any retailer that accepts Mastercard worldwide.

Key benefits of OKX Card include:

Zero Fees, Zero Surprises : No transaction fees, no FX fees, and a low 0.4% market spread when converting stablecoins to Euro.

: No transaction fees, no FX fees, and a low 0.4% market spread when converting stablecoins to Euro. Instant Crypto Rewards : Earn up to 20% back in real crypto on every eligible purchase for a limited time.

: Earn up to on every eligible purchase for a limited time. Smart-Wallet by Design : Full control. No centralized exchange custody.

: Full control. No centralized exchange custody. Tap-to-Pay Simplicity : Spend stablecoins instantly via mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, online or in-store.

: Spend stablecoins instantly via mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, online or in-store. Global Acceptance : Spend anytime, anywhere at the more than 150 million merchants that accept Mastercard.

: Spend anytime, anywhere at the more than 150 million merchants that accept Mastercard. Secure and Regulated : Powered by Mastercard's secure global network, and built to meet Europe's most advanced regulatory standards.

: Powered by Mastercard's secure global network, and built to meet Europe's most advanced regulatory standards. Rewards are credited instantly in crypto: VIP Rewards (30 days) : Up to 20% back on eligible purchases. Regular Rewards (30 days) : Up to 15% back on eligible purchases.



"With OKX Card, we're making it simple for anyone in Europe to use crypto for real-world purchases instantly, securely, and transparently," said Erald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe. "Crypto was originally conceived as a means of payment and with OKX Card our users can turn this vision into reality. We are making stablecoins practical and accessible for everyday finance for everyone, powered by one of the world's most trusted digital asset platforms."

"Stablecoins bring more choice to users, and by partnering with OKX, Mastercard is helping bring them into the financial mainstream with trust, scale, and utility," said Christian Rau, Senior Vice President, Global Digital Commercialization. "Expanding the OKX card to Europeans is a natural next step."

OKX Card is issued through a licensed European payments partner and operates within the European Economic Area under strict AML and KYC standards. OKX continues to advance its own payments licensing as part of its long-term commitment to compliant, regulated crypto services across Europe.

The launch of OKX Card marks a major step in OKX's broader strategy to bring crypto into everyday finance setting the stage for premium card tiers, expanded rewards, merchant partnerships, and Web3 commerce integrations across the region.

About OKX

Trusted by more than 100 million customers around the globe, OKX is a technology company building a decentralized future that makes the world more tradable, transparent and connected. We're known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world, and have processed trillions of dollars in transactions.

We have key regional offices, including headquarters in San José, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East. We also have offices in São Paulo, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe. Over the past several years, we've built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. We hold licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.

We're steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publish Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com.

