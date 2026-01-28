Advanced vault-free, cobalt-free stereotactic radiosurgery platform expands access to sub-millimeter precision brain treatment in The Hague

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., a global leader in non-invasive robotic brain surgery, today announced that Haaglanden Medical Center (HMC) will become the first hospital in the Netherlands to install the vault-free, cobalt-free ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform. The system will be installed within the radiotherapy department at HMC, further strengthening the hospital's role as a national and regional referral center for complex neuro-oncology and neurovascular care.

HMS's headquarters is situated in The Hague, on the west coast of the Netherlands, serving one of the country's largest metropolitan populations. The city is the seat of the Dutch government and home to the International Court of Justice and the Peace Palace (Vredespaleis), underscoring its international prominence and leadership in healthcare, science, and public service.

Installation Timeline and Clinical Launch

Treatment suite construction within the radiation oncology department is expected to begin imminently, with the ZAP-X system installation planned for Fall 2026. The center anticipates treating its first patient end of this year.

Historically, stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) patients at HMC were treated on a multipurpose Brainlab Novalis radiotherapy system, followed by treatment on an Elekta VersaHD system. Given the inherent characteristics of such systems, both required expanded margins around the target volume to ensure the necessary radiation prescription was effectively delivered. With ZAP-X, HMC will reintroduce true dedicated cranial SRS with sub-millimeter accuracy, enabling margin-free treatment to further protect healthy brain tissue from non-therapeutic radiation exposure.

"ZAP-X allows us to deliver the highest precision achievable in stereotactic radiosurgery," said Jaap Zindler, MD, radiation oncologist at Haaglanden Medical Center. "The combination of extremely accurate radiation delivery and continuous monitoring during treatment enables us to treat without adding unnecessary margins around the target, reducing radiation exposure to healthy brain tissue and minimizing the risk of side effects."

Mirjam Mast, staff member of Research Development at HMC, added: "For a specialized neuro-oncology and neurovascular center like ours, ZAP-X opens new clinical and scientific opportunities. It supports highly precise treatments while also enabling collaborative research into stereotactic radiotherapy for cancer and other brain disorders, in close partnership with neurosurgeons and neurologists."

Advancing Non-Invasive Brain Care

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) is a completely non-invasive and painless procedure that has emerged as a game-changer for many primary and metastatic brain tumors, as well as select functional and neurovascular disorders. Often used as an alternative to open surgery, SRS is typically completed in a single brief outpatient visit, allowing patients to often resume normal activities the same day-no incision, no anesthesia.

The ZAP-X system employs a groundbreaking gyroscopic design, enabling radiosurgical beams to be delivered from thousands of unique angles. This approach enhances the ability to avoid critical structures such as the brainstem, optic nerves, and eyes, while reducing unnecessary radiation exposure to healthy brain tissue-helping preserve cognitive function.

ZAP-X is also the first and only vault-free SRS system, eliminating the need for costly, shielded radiation bunkers and allowing hospitals to site radiosurgery in locations previously considered inconceivable. By utilizing a modern linear accelerator, ZAP-X is further distinguished as the first dedicated cranial radiosurgery system that does not rely on Cobalt-60 radioactive sources, removing the regulatory, safety, and financial burdens associated with radioactive isotope management.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., a global leader in non-invasive robotic brain surgery, is committed to reducing the costs and complexities that limit access to world-class radiosurgery (SRS) for the brain, head, and neck. The company manufactures the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform and is also pioneering new applications of high-precision SRS in areas such as depression, addiction, and obesity. Founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler, Emeritus Dorothy TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University, ZAP introduced the world's first vault-free radiosurgery platform-eliminating the need for costly shielded treatment rooms and enabling flexible, high-visibility siting. ZAP-X also advances beyond legacy Cobalt-60 technology with a modern linear accelerator for safer, more sustainable care. Learn more at ZAP Surgical and follow us on LinkedIn.

