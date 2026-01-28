Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41UK6 | ISIN: US1049322076 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.01.26 | 22:00
52,00 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 12:10 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN): Brand Engagement Network (Nasdaq: BNAI) Reports $1.46 Million in Cash Proceeds from Warrant Exercises and $737,500 Debt Conversion; Provides Public Warrants Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNAI) ("BEN" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-driven customer engagement solutions, today announced the issuance of shares of its common stock in connection with warrant exercises, equity incentive plan exercises, and the conversion of outstanding debt, strengthening the Company's balance sheet.

Transaction Summary:

  • Cash Proceeds: The Company received $1,456,332 in cash proceeds from the exercise of warrants, incentive stock options, and long-term incentive plan awards, with strike prices ranging from $16.58 to $37.00 per share.
  • Debt Reduction: The Company converted $737,500 of outstanding debt into shares of common stock.
  • Equity Issued: An aggregate of 93,313 shares of common stock were issued in connection with these transactions. Following these issuances, the Company has approximately 5,778,514 shares of common stock outstanding (unaudited estimate, including the newly issued shares) and a public float of approximately 3,129,047 shares (unaudited estimate, excluding the newly issued shares).
  • Public Warrants Update: Following the Company's 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective December 12, 2025, the exercise price of the public warrants was adjusted to $115.00 per share, and the number of shares underlying the public warrants was adjusted to 1,644,096. If all outstanding public warrants were exercised at the adjusted exercise price, the Company would receive approximately $189,071,000 in gross proceeds. The Company notes that Nasdaq and certain brokerage platforms have not yet fully reflected the post-split warrant adjustments and is working with the relevant parties to ensure accurate updates.

"These warrant exercises and debt conversions further strengthen our balance sheet and simplify our capital structure," said Tyler Luck, Chief Executive Officer of Brand Engagement Network. "We remain focused on disciplined capital management as we execute on our growth strategy."

"We truly appreciate the support from all our shareholders, including the dedicated retail investors who've believed in BEN's long-term vision," continued Mr. Luck. "Your commitment helps fuel our focus on execution, partnerships, and delivering value."

About Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNAI)
Brand Engagement Network, Inc. ("BEN") is a provider of secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence solutions that enable natural conversations, workflow automation, and real-world execution across text, voice, and avatar-based experiences. Designed for regulated and high-impact industries, BEN delivers highly personalized, multimodal AI within secure, closed-loop environments-helping organizations modernize operations, improve decision-making, and enhance customer engagement. BEN's platform is powered by proprietary technology, including its Engagement Language Model (ELM), and is built with governance, compliance, and reliability embedded by design. For more information, please visit www.brandengagementnetwork.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect results are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BEN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN)

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.