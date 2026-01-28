Anzeige
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd
WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
28.01.26 | 13:47
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 13:24 Uhr
Zoomlion Tower Cranes Power Dubai's Record-Breaking Skyline Projects

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is supporting the transformation of Dubai's skyline with its tower cranes deployed across a series of landmark developments, including the Ciel Dubai Marina hotel, officially certified by Guinness World Records as the world's tallest at 377.127 meters. Zoomlion's cranes served as the main lifting equipment throughout the project, contributing to its successful completion. The achievement underscores the technical demands of ultra-high-rise construction and the proven performance of Zoomlion equipment in complex building environments.

Zoomlion's L250-20 tower crane served as the main hoisting solution for the hotel project, enabling precise and stable lifting operations as the structure reached record-breaking heights. This achievement further reinforces Zoomlion's growing expertise in high-rise engineering and its contribution to key infrastructure developments across the Middle East.

In addition to the world-record project, Zoomlion equipment is supporting multiple high-profile developments across Dubai. At the Damac Bay project in the Dubai Marina core district, six Zoomlion L125-10FQ tower cranes have been deployed across three main structures. Equipped with advanced electronic control systems and compact mast sections, these cranes are enhancing operational efficiency and structural stability in space-constrained environments.

At the Azizi Venice residential complex, one of Dubai's largest housing projects, large-scale coordinated crane operations are underway. Over 40 Zoomlion tower cranes are currently in operation, featuring a range of core models. An additional fleet is scheduled to be deployed, with the site expected to host nearly 80 Zoomlion tower cranes at peak capacity. This project marks a new milestone for the Company's international multi-unit deployment capabilities.

Zoomlion is also a key equipment partner for the Al Habtoor Tower project, set to become the tallest standalone residential building in the world. Rising over 300 meters with 82 floors along the Dubai Water Canal, the project is equipped with a customized fleet of Zoomlion luffing jib tower cranes and construction hoists, chosen for their lifting precision and adaptability to extreme vertical conditions.

Zoomlion tower cranes have been used in record-breaking landmarks and dense urban developments and have become an integral part of Dubai's construction ecosystem. Backed by continuous engineering innovation and deep project expertise, Zoomlion remains committed to delivering high-performance construction equipment to support urban development around the world.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871599/1.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-tower-cranes-power-dubais-record-breaking-skyline-projects-302672613.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
