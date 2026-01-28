Allbirds, Inc.: Allbirds Streamlines Operations to Support Profitable Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with sustainable materials to make better products in a better way, today announced actions to build a simpler and more profitable lifestyle footwear business.

The Company will close its remaining full-price stores in the U.S. by the end of February 2026, enabling Allbirds to dedicate resources toward its e-commerce platform, wholesale partnerships and international distributorships, all of which offer greater reach, flexibility and operating leverage. The Company expects these closures to be a capital-light endeavor and will discuss anticipated SG&A savings and related cash charges on its Q4/full year 2025 earnings conference call, which is expected to occur in March 2026.

"This is an important step for Allbirds, as we drive toward profitable growth under our turnaround strategy," said Joe Vernachio, CEO. "We have been opportunistically reducing our brick-and-mortar portfolio over the past two years. By exiting these remaining unprofitable doors, we are taking actions to reduce costs and support the long-term health of the business."

Allbirds will continue to operate two outlet stores in the U.S. and two full-price stores in London, preserving key brand touchpoints while prioritizing capital-efficient growth.

About Allbirds, Inc.

Allbirds is a global modern lifestyle footwear brand, founded in 2015 with a commitment to make better things in a better way. That commitment inspired the company's third product, the now iconic Wool Runner; and today, inspires a growing assortment of products known for superior comfort. Allbirds designs its products to be materially different by turning away from convention toward nature's inspiration with materials like Merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.allbirds.com

