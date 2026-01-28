Alamos Gold Inc.: Alamos Gold Provides Exploration Update Across Key Projects Including Extending Mineralization Beyond Mineral Reserves at Lynn Lake and Intersecting High-Grade Mineralization at Qiqavik

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today reported new results from its 2025 exploration program at the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, and the Qiqavik Gold project, located in Nunavik, Quebec, Canada. Drilling continues to extend and define new gold mineralization at both projects.

"Our 2025 exploration program was successful across our assets supporting both our near and longer-term growth initiatives. Our success at Lynn Lake is expected to drive additional Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource growth and highlight the potential for further production upside over the life of the project. At Qiqavik, our first year of drilling on the project intersected high-grade gold mineralization across multiple targets demonstrating the potential for a significant discovery in the underexplored region. Both projects are important elements of our strategy of developing a pipeline of projects that can support sustainable organic growth over the longer-term," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Lynn Lake Project Exploration Highlights

Drilling over the past year has been focused on the Linkwood and Burnt Timber ("BT") satellite deposits. As outlined in the February 2025 internal study ("2025 Study"), the Linkwood and BT deposits are expected to leverage the infrastructure being constructed for the Lynn Lake project and provide a source of additional mill feed (Figure 1). This is expected to extend the mine life of the combined Lynn Lake project, increase longer term production rates by deferring the processing of lower grade stockpiles, and enhance its economics.

Exploration drilling over the past year has successfully extended mineralization beyond Mineral Reserves utilized in the 2025 Study at both Linkwood and BT. This is expected to contribute to another year of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource growth at both deposits, highlighting further upside to the combined project. New highlights include1 (Figure 2 and 3, Table 1):

Linkwood:

21.70 g/t Au (3.85 g/t Au cut) over 5.25 m (25LWX082) including; 231.00 g/t Au (40.00 g/t Au cut) over 0.48 m.

9.93 g/t Au (5.26 g/t Au cut) over 7.26 m (25LWX081) including; 83.20 g/t Au (40.00 g/t Au cut) over 0.78 m.

7.86 g/t Au (6.00 g/t Au cut) over 5.83 m (25LWX087) including; 17.60 g/t Au over 0.27 m; and 23.34 g/t Au over 1.41 m.

3.48 g/t Au over 8.73 m (25LWX081); and

1.57 g/t Au over 15.62 m (25LWX086) including; 9.59 g/t Au over 0.45 m.



East Foster:

27.68 g/t Au (3.38 g/t Au cut) over 6.26 m (25LWX070) including; 356.00 g/t Au (40.00 g/t Au) over 0.48 m.

1.05 g/t Au over 16.19 m (25LWX066); and

3.19 g/t Au over 5.12 m (25LWX072) including; 16.45 g/t Au over 0.98 m.





Burnt Timber:

2.77 g/t Au over 13.04 m (25BTX073) -

1.52 g/t Au over 15.76 m (25BTX082) -

1.46 g/t Au over 15.71 m (25BTX082) including; 6.86 g/t Au over 0.64 m; and 8.77 g/t Au over 0.49 m; and

1.96 g/t Au over 8.25 m (25BTX074) including; 18.15 g/t Au over 0.65 m.





1Linkwood and Burnt Timber primary gold composites are generated using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off over =5.0 m core length. Select composite intervals reported are =10 g*m and do not include more than 5.0 m of internal waste. Drillhole composite intervals reported as "cut" include higher grade samples which have been cut to 40 g/t Au. All reported composite widths are estimated true width of the mineralized zones.

Qiqavik Project Exploration Highlights

The 2025 drill program at Qiqavik was the first completed by Alamos since acquiring the asset in 2024. Drilling in all five target areas intersected gold mineralization, with 72% of the holes reporting gold grades above 1.0 grams per tonne of gold ("g/t Au") (Table 3). Additionally, the program successfully intersected gold mineralization associated with several previously identified high-grade gold boulder trends, confirming proximal bedrock sources and short glacial transport distances.

The success of this early-stage greenfield drilling program across multiple target areas continues to support the significant gold endowment potential of the Qiqavik Project. New highlights from the 2025 exploration drilling program include1 (Figure 4, Table 3):

Avinngaq Target:

54.44 g/t Au over 2.10 m (25QKX009) including; 80.00 g/t Au over 1.00 m.

1.75 g/t Au over 12.70 m (25QKX011) including; 26.80 g/t Au over 0.37 m.

3.07 g /t Au over 8.10 m (25 QKX014) including; 10.33 g/t Au over 1.15 m.



Focused Target:

36.10 g/t Au over 0.65 m (25QKX004).



Kuulti Target:

2.06 g/t Au over 14.95 m, (25QKX020) including; 11.35 g/t Au over 1.20 m.



Gerfaut Target:

4.10 g/t Au over 3.85 m (25QKX026) including; 17.15 g/t Au over 0.80 m; and

2.10 g/t Au over 10.85 m, (25QKX026) including; 12.80 g/t Au over 0.75 m.



1Qiqavik gold composites are generated using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off with no minimum core length applied. All reported composite widths are core length.

Lynn Lake 2025 Exploration Program

A total of $3.4 million was spent on exploration at Lynn Lake in 2025 with the focus on Mineral Resource expansion drilling at both Linkwood and BT. A total of 7,268 metres ("m") of drilling was completed in 41 holes.

As reported on February 18, 2025, total Mineral Reserves for the Lynn Lake District increased 42% to 3.3 million ounces grading 1.29 g/t Au (80.1 mt). The increase was driven by the successful conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves at Linkwood and BT in 2024 resulting in an initial Mineral Reserve of 0.9 million ounces grading 0.95 g/t Au (31 mt).

Linkwood and BT are satellite deposits to the Lynn Lake project and are expected to provide additional mill feed. The deposits are accessible by an all-season gravel road from Highway 397, approximately 28 km from the planned MacLellan mill. An internal economic study on Burnt Timber and Linkwood was released on February 13, 2025, outlining an attractive, low capital, high-return project. Linkwood and BT are expected to extend the mine life of the Lynn Lake project to 27 years (from 17), increase longer term rates of production, and enhance the overall economics.

There is significant potential to continue expanding mineralization beyond the currently defined Mineral Reserve pits at both Linkwood and BT. Additionally, the East Foster target is located in proximity to the Linkwood deposit one kilometre ("km") to the southwest representing an additional potential satellite deposit with mineralization open at depth and along strike. East Foster occurs along an east-west trending splay of the Johnson shear zone with mineralization occurring within silicified felsic dykes intruding carbonate and biotite altered mafic volcanic rock.

The 2025 drill program at Linkwood was successful in extending mineralization to the west, and below the Mineral Reserve pit. The deposit remains open at depth and to the west, with the extent of the Mineral Reserve pit at depth having been defined by the limit of historical drilling. At BT, drilling was successful in extending mineralization to both the west of, and below the eastern extent of the Mineral Reserve pit. This is expected to contribute to another year of growth in Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources at both deposits which represents further upside to the Lynn Lake project.

New highlights include (Figure 2 and 3, Table 1):

Linkwood:

21.70 g/t Au (3.85 g/t Au cut) over 5.25 m (25LWX082) including; 231.00 g/t Au (40.00 g/t Au cut) over 0.48 m.

9.93 g/t Au (5.26 g/t Au cut) over 7.26 m (25LWX081) including; 83.20 g/t Au (40.00 g/t Au cut) over 0.78 m.

7.86 g/t Au (6.00 g/t Au cut) over 5.83 m (25LWX087) including; 17.60 g/t Au over 0.27 m; and 23.34 g/t Au over 1.41 m.

3.48 g/t Au over 8.73 m (25LWX081);

1.57 g/t Au over 15.62 m (25LWX086) including; 9.59 g/t Au over 0.45 m.

2.67 g/t Au over 8.34 m (25LWX084) -

17.90 g/t Au (6.92 g/t Au cut) over 2.71 m (25LWX083) including; 131.50 g/t Au (40.00 g/t Au cut) over 0.32 m.

3.53 g/t Au over 5.13 m (25LWX075) including; 34.10 g/t Au over 0.52 m.

3.53 g/t Au over 4.74 m (25LWX085) -

1.71 g/t Au over 8.30 m (25LWX086);

2.76 g/t Au over 4.97 m (25LWX077) -

4.71 g/t Au over 2.79 m (25LWX083) including; 14.55 g/t Au over 0.13 m; 17.95 g/t Au over 0.25 m; and 12.25 g/t Au over 0.25 m.

2.48 g/t Au over 4.69 m (25LWX088) -

2.17 g/t Au over 4.99 m (25LWX072) -

2.05 g/t Au over 5.09 m (25LWX081) -

1.14 g/t Au over 8.92 m (25LWX083) -

1.67 g/t Au over 6.08 m (25LWX080) - and

1.25 g/t Au over 8.07 m (25LWX082).

East Foster:

27.68 g/t Au (3.38 g/t Au cut) over 6.26 m (25LWX070) including; 356.00 g/t Au (40.00 g/t Au) over 0.48 m.

1.05 g/t Au over 16.19 m (25LWX066);

3.19 g/t Au over 5.12 m (25LWX072) including; 16.45 g/t Au over 0.98 m; and

2.04 g/t Au over 5.07 m (25LWX073)-

Burnt Timber:

2.77 g/t Au over 13.04 m (25BTX073) -

1.52 g/t Au over 15.76 m (25BTX082) -

1.46 g/t Au over 15.71 m (25BTX082) including; 6.86 g/t Au over 0.64 m; and 8.77 g/t Au over 0.49 m.

1.96 g/t Au over 8.25 m (25BTX074) including; 18.15 g/t Au over 0.65 m.

1.11 g/t Au over 14.99 m (25BTX079);

2.65 g/t Au over 5.70 m (25BTX075); and

1.24 g/t Au over 9.30 m (25BTX082).

Exploration upside underground at MacLellan and Gordon

The MacLellan and Gordon deposits remain open at depth with high-grade mineralization intersected historically through the limited drilling that has been completed below the current Mineral Reserve pits. This represents a potential opportunity for underground mining as a source of higher-grade mill feed for the Lynn Lake project. In the current life of mine plan for the Lynn Lake Gold Project, the Gordon open pit mining ends in year five. The 2026 exploration drilling program will focus on continuing to evaluate the potential for higher-grade mineralization below the Reserve pits that could be a potential source of underground ore for the MacLellan Mill, once open pit mining is completed.

The MacLellan deposit previously operated as an underground mine between 1986 and 1989 and reportedly produced 141,912 oz of gold from 969,680 tonnes of ore, grading 5.36 g/t Au. The Gordon deposit previously operated between 1996 and 1999 as two high-grade open pits, known as the Farley Lake Gold Mine, and reportedly produced 214,800 oz of gold from 1.7 mt of ore grading 3.92 g/t Au. Highlights from previous drilling below the Mineral Reserve pits include2-

MacLellan:

3.37 g/t Au over 60.00 m (10075-1) including - 9.46 g/t Au over 2.00 m ; and 16.62 g.t Au over 2.06 m.

9.29 g/t Au over 20.00 m (MG08-16A) including; 17.46 g/t Au over 9.00 m.

9.69 g/t Au over 18.29 m (MU242) including; 16.80 g/t Au over 4.13 m ; and 30.70 g/t Au over 1.46 m.

9.11 g/t Au over 18.42 m (MU206) including; 30.42 g/t Au over 1.73 m.

4.55 g/t Au over 31.00 m (MG08-17) including; 13.19 g/t Au over 3.00 m.

9.13 g/t Au over 14.22 m (MU236) including; 41.50 g/t Au over 1.11 m; and

6.28 g/t Au over 19.07 m (MU249) including; 11.01 g/t Au over 7.52 m.



Gordon:

7.79 g/t Au over 30.00 m (FL12-25) including; 9.88 g/t Au over 6.4 m ; and 15.26 g/t Au over 3.00 m.

5.44 g/t Au over 18.00 m (FL13-15) including; 9.79 g/t Au over 5.00 m.

4.28 g/t Au over 17.29 m (654-342) including; 23.12 g/t Au over 2.13 m.

5.88 g/t Au over 10.00 m (FL12-02) including; 13.51 g/t Au over 3.00 m; and

7.70 g/t Au over 6.60 m (FL13-09) including; 10.54 g/t Au over 4.60 m.





2MacLellan and Gordon primary gold composites are generated using a 1 g/t Au cut-off over =5.0 m core length and do not include more than 5.0 m of internal waste.

Significant regional exploration potential

The Lynn Lake project encompasses most of the east-west trending Lynn Lake Greenstone Belt in northwestern Manitoba, of which Alamos has a total of 58,000 hectares ("ha") of mineral tenure covering 80 km of strike length, representing significant exploration potential including the Maynard and Tulune regional targets.

The Maynard target is located 8 km northwest of the Burnt Timber deposit, and 20 km by road from the proposed MacLellan mill. Through additional drilling and exploration, Maynard has the potential to become an additional satellite deposit, and future source of mill feed, similar to Burnt Timber and Linkwood. Significant gold mineralization has been extended over a 750 m strike length and to a depth of 330 m. Alamos drilled a total of 24 holes within the Maynard target between 2022 and 2024, with all holes intersecting gold mineralization, including previously reported higher grade intercepts such as 5.87 g/t Au over 11.88 m, including 13.81 g/t Au over 2.80 m, and 20.29 g/t Au over 1.22 m (23LLX066).

Tulune is a greenfields discovery made in 2020 and is located between the Gordon and MacLellan deposits. Between 2020 and 2023, drilling extended broad zones of near surface gold mineralization over a 2 km strike length. All 29 holes drilled within the granite and granodiorite have intersected gold mineralization.

Qiqavik Project Overview and 2025 Exploration Program

Project Overview

In April 2024, Alamos announced the acquisition of Orford Mining Corporation, and its 100% owned Qiqavik Gold Project in Nunavik, Quebec. The acquisition was consistent with the strategy of building out a pipeline of high-quality, long-term projects to complement the Company's near-term organic growth projects in Canada.

The Qiqavik Gold Project is a district-scale, greenfield exploration project covering 63,400 ha in the Cape Smith Greenstone Belt ("CSB"). The Property encompasses more than 40 km of strike length within the Parent Volcano-Sedimentary Group ("Parent Group") which is crosscut by several major crustal-scale deformation corridors, including the Bergeron, Qiqavik, and Mivviq shear zones which are interpreted to be a primary control on the distribution of gold mineralization across the CSB (Figure 4).

Early-stage exploration has indicated that clusters of high-grade gold boulders are spatially associated with second and third structures proximal to the major shear zones and structural corridors, highlighting the potential for multiple prospective target areas across the property.

2025 Exploration Program

The 2025 drill program consisted of 29 drill holes totalling 8,736 m across five target areas (Figure 4). Drilling in all five target areas returned gold values, with 72% of all the 2025 holes drilled reporting gold grades above 1.0 g/t Au (Table 3).

Including the 2025 program, drilling completed on the Qiqavik Property now totals 19,687 m. Of this, 10,951 m were completed between 2018 and 2024, targeting gold mineralization. Prior to 2018, only 400 metres of drilling had been completed on the property by Falconbridge in 1996, testing a potential nickel target in the Gerfaut area. That drilling intersected gold mineralization, including 4.01 g/t Au over 3.85 metres. Gold mineralization was associated with sulphide stringers hosted within sheared ultramafic and mafic rocks.

The success of the early-stage greenfield drilling across five target areas further reinforces the strong gold endowment and district-scale potential of the Qiqavik Project. The 2025 program intersected gold mineralization associated with several high-grade gold boulder dispersal trends identified through prospecting from 2016 to 2024. Drilling confirmed the bedrock source areas of these dispersal trains, validating the interpretation of short glacial transport distances derived from recent Quaternary mapping on the property.

Avinngaq Target

At the Avinngaq target, 14 diamond drill holes totaling 4,218 m were completed in 2025. Drilling tested the area situated between the Bergeron and Mivviq structural corridors - two major, sub-parallel, east-west-striking, steeply north-dipping fault systems.

The Avinngaq Boulder Trend, defined through prospecting from 2019 to 2024, is an approximately 3 km long, 50 m wide corridor of high-grade boulders oriented north-northeast, subparallel to the dominant glacial transport direction. "Avinngaq-style" boulders are typically angular, up to 2.0 m in size, and characterized by smoky-grey quartz containing centimetre-scale veins of massive pyrite +/- arsenopyrite, sphalerite, and galena. Grab samples from the trend returned assays of up to 648.00 g/t Au.

The 2025 drill program successfully identified two distinct bedrock sources of Avinngaq-style gold mineralization. Holes 25QKX006 and 25QKX009 (Figures?4 to 6) successfully intersected high-grade gold mineralization 30 m and 40 m, respectively below a surface showing discovered in 2025. Hole 25QKX027 was drilled as a step-out hole, 200 m northeast from the surface showing, and also intersected gold mineralization. New highlights include:

54.44 g/t Au over 2.10 m (25QKX009) including; 80.00 g/t Au over 1.00 m.

11.04 g/t Au over 0.75 m (25QKX006); and

5.39 g/t Au over 1.65 m (25QKX027) including; 19.90 g/t Au over 0.40 m.





Approximately 1.25 km to the north, holes 25QKX011 and 25QKX014 were drilled as 75 m step outs to the west of a 2022 drill hole, 22-QK-002, which intersected 1.00 g/t over 8.90 m. New highlights include:

1.75 g/t Au over 12.70 m (25QKX011) including; 26.80 g/t Au over 0.37 m; and

3.07 g /t Au over 8.10m (25 QKX014) including; 10.33 g/t Au over 1.15 m.



Further drilling is planned for 2026 to follow up on the results from the 2025 program, with a focus on defining the geometry and extent of the mineralized structures and determining the plunge of the mineralized shoots. Early-stage results across this large target area (0.7 km × 2.0 km) suggest the presence of a broader, potentially extensive gold system with multiple mineralized targets or shoots within the Avinngaq area.

Kuulti Target

The Kuulti Boulder Trend is approximately 700 m long and 50 m wide, characterized primarily by angular white quartz boulders, locally up to a metre in size. Many of these boulders contain visible gold and have returned assays exceeding 600 g/t Au.

The largest boulders are angular and tabular, indicating minimal transport and suggesting a proximal bedrock source. The up-ice termination of the boulder dispersal trend coincides with the northern margin of the Mivviq deformation corridor, which is up to approximately 800 m wide in this area. Fieldwork completed in 2025 significantly expanded the known width of the Kuulti boulder corridor from 50 m to 250 m, suggesting a potentially larger bedrock source for the boulders.

The 2025 drill program included six holes totaling 1,743 m (Table?3), designed to identify the bedrock source of the Kuulti boulders. Five of the six holes intersected gold mineralization, and two holes (25QKX018 and 25QKX020) intersected milky-white quartz veins containing visible gold and arsenopyrite. These veins share several mineralogical and textural characteristics with the Kuulti-style boulders; however, the lower grades and reduced abundance of visible gold in core suggest that a higher-grade portion of the system may lie nearby.

New highlights from holes 25QKX018 and 25QKX020 include:

2.06 g/t Au over 14.95 m (25QKX020) including; 11.35 g/t Au over 1.20 m; and

2.11 g/t Au over 4.05 m (25QKX020) including; 9.23 g/t Au over 0.30 m.



The 2026 program will focus on further testing the Mivviq deformation corridor and stepping out from the gold mineralization intersected in the 2025 program, with the objective of defining the bedrock source of the high-grade, metre-sized boulders identified within the Kuulti boulder dispersal train.

Focused Target

Within the Focused area, the primary target tested during the 2025 program was a high-grade quartz boulder train that was discovered during the 2024 field program. The boulder train is semi-continuous over a strike length of 400 m, and trends approximately east-west, which is at a high angle to the regional ice-flow direction. The quartz boulders are angular to subangular, generally less than 1.0 m in size, with variable visible gold, pyrite, +/- sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Assays from surface boulders returned values of up to 528 g/t Au.

Six diamond drill holes, totaling 1,851 m, were completed within the broader Focused target area in 2025 with the below holes specifically targeting the high-grade, quartz boulder train. Drilling successfully intersected high-grade gold mineralization in a quartz vein with visible gold, which is consistent with the characteristics of the boulders. New highlights include:

36.10 g/t Au over 0.65 m (25QKX004);

1.89 g/t Au over 1.35 m (25QKX005) including; 6.42 g/t Au over 0.30 m; and

2.38 g/t Au over 0.40 m (25QKX010).

These results confirm that the frost-heaved boulder trend is proximal to the bedrock source, indicating the boulders are frost-heaved with limited glacial transport.

Gerfaut Target

Hole 25QKX026 was drilled as a 5 m step out on historical hole PAR96-01, which was completed by Falconbridge in 1996 to test a potential nickel target identified from an airborne EM conductor. Falconbridge's PAR96-01 hole intersected 4.10 g/t Au over 3.85 m (93.35-97.2 m), including 16.7 g/t Au over 0.8 m, and 7.3 g/t Au over 1.95 m (127.45-129.4 m), including 13.55 g/t Au over 0.75 metres. No follow up drilling was completed at this target until 2025.

Drill hole 25QKX026 was successful in confirming the presence of the historically reported gold values. Gold mineralization is associated with sulphide stringers hosted within sheared ultramafic and mafic rocks.

New highlights include:

4.10 g/t Au over 3.85 m (25QKX026) including; 17.15 g/t Au over 0.80 m; and

2.10 g/t Au over 10.85 m (25QKX026) including - 12.80 g/t Au over 0.75 m.



Tasitigut Target

One hole, 25QKX029, was drilled at Tasitigut at the end of the 2025 program. Due to time constraints, the hole was stopped at 234 m and did not reach its planned 300-metre target depth within the Tasitigut shear zone. However, the hole did intersect shear-hosted quartz veins with gold mineralization, returning 1.03 g/t Au over 0.50 m, 1.18 g/t Au over 0.40 m, 0.89 g/t Au over 1.00 m, and 0.66 g/t Au over 0.35 m (Table?3). The hole is planned to be extended as part of the 2026 drill program to test the Tasitigut shear zone.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Alamos Gold maintains an internal Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program at the Qiqavik Project to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices.

Drill core is logged and sampled at Alamos' core logging facilities under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. A geologist marks the individual samples for analysis, and sample intervals, sample numbers, standards and blanks are entered into the database. Exploration core is cut in half using an electric core saw equipped with a diamond tipped blade. Individual samples are zip tied in a plastic sample bag, and samples are placed in rice bags.

For the Lynn Lake Project, core samples are transported to ALS in Winnipeg for preparation, followed by analysis in Vancouver. For the Qiqavik Project, sample shipments are sealed and shipped to ALS Laboratories, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec.

All gold assays reported were obtained by standard fire assay on 50-gram nominal weight with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish or by gravimetric finish in the case of overlimit.

Gold is analyzed by a 50 gram fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Samples greater than 5 g/t Au are re-analyzed using gravimetric finish methods. ALS is a certified laboratory and has internal quality control ("QC") programs that include insertion of laboratory blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.

The Corporation inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance. Cross check assays are completed on a regular basis in a secondary accredited laboratory.

Qualified Persons

Scott R.G. Parsons, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Alamos Gold's Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Scott R.G. Parsons is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Exploration programs at Lynn Lake are directed and supervised by Carolyn Hudek, P.Geo, and Matthew Osborne, P.Geo., Exploration Superintendents at the Lynn Lake Project. Both Carolyn Hudek and Matthew Osborne are a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Exploration programs at the Qiqavik Project are supervised by Marie Letourneau, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for the Qiqavik Project. Marie Letourneau is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

Table 1: Lynn Lake Project - Select Composite Intervals from 2025 Surface Exploration Drilling

Primary composites are generated using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off over =5.0 m core length. Select composite intervals reported are =10 g*m and do not include more than 5 m of internal waste. Drillhole composite intervals reported as "cut" include higher grade samples which have been cut to 40 g/t Au. Hole ID Target Including /and From

(m) To (m) Core

Length

(m) True Thickness (m) Au

(g/t) Capped

Au

(g/t) Vertical

Depth

(m) 25BTX073

Burnt Timber

95.00 111.10 16.10 13.04 2.77 2.77 64.4 Including 96.25 98.10 1.85 1.30 8.04 8.04 Including 107.70 108.50 0.80 0.69 13.60 13.60 25BTX074

Burnt Timber

182.00 192.25 10.25 8.25 1.96 1.96 117.1 Including 184.30 185.10 0.80 0.65 18.15 18.15 25BTX075

Burnt Timber

71.55 77.35 5.80 5.70 2.65 2.65 55.5 Including 71.55 72.40 0.85 0.84 5.70 5.70 Including 75.00 75.70 0.70 0.69 8.31 8.31 25BTX079 Burnt Timber 153.95 169.45 15.50 14.99 1.11 1.11 127.0 25BTX081

Burnt Timber

165.00 173.60 8.60 8.02 1.21 1.21 126.6 Including 173.00 173.60 0.60 0.56 7.10 7.10 25BTX082

Burnt Timber

175.15 191.50 16.35 15.76 1.52 1.52 143.7 Including 175.15 184.00 8.85 8.66 2.46 2.46 and 224.10 240.00 15.90 15.71 1.46 1.46 180.6 Including 235.35 236.00 0.65 0.64 6.86 6.86 Including 238.65 239.15 0.50 0.49 8.77 8.77 and 284.50 294.00 9.50 9.30 1.24 1.24 223.4 25LWX066 Linkwood

(East Foster) 7.50 29.00 21.50 16.19 1.05 1.05 13.8 25LWX070

Linkwood

(East Foster)

81.00 87.50 6.50 6.26 27.68 3.38 70.3 Including 82.50 83.00 0.50 0.48 356.00 40.00 25LWX072

Linkwood

(East Foster)

67.75 73.00 5.25 5.12 3.19 3.19 57.4 Including 70.00 71.00 1.00 0.98 16.45 16.45 and 89.00 94.15 5.15 4.99 2.17 2.17 74.6 Including 89.00 90.00 1.00 0.97 10.75 10.75 25LWX073

Linkwood

(East Foster)

67.00 72.10 5.10 5.07 2.04 2.04 52.0 Including 71.55 72.10 0.55 0.55 18.50 18.50 25LWX075

Linkwood

32.00 37.18 5.18 5.13 3.53 3.53 25.0 Including 35.70 36.22 0.52 0.52 34.10 34.10 25LWX077

Linkwood

120.00 125.00 5.00 4.97 2.76 2.76 92.9 Including 121.85 124.00 2.15 2.14 5.30 5.30 25LWX080

Linkwood

122.10 128.30 6.20 6.08 1.67 1.67 89.6 Including 122.10 124.35 2.25 2.24 3.94 3.94 25LWX081

Linkwood

131.25 136.50 5.25 5.09 2.05 2.05 105.6 Including 131.25 132.35 1.10 1.07 8.76 8.76 and 143.50 152.45 8.95 8.73 3.48 3.48 116.6 Including 144.50 147.00 2.50 2.47 3.71 3.71 Including 150.80 151.65 0.85 0.83 20.10 20.10 and 199.60 207.00 7.40 7.26 9.93 5.26 159.1 Including 203.10 203.90 0.80 0.78 83.20 40.00 25LWX082

Linkwood

305.00 310.35 5.35 5.25 21.70 3.85 248.0 Including 307.20 307.70 0.50 0.48 231.00 40.00 and 322.80 331.15 8.35 8.07 1.25 1.25 263.6 25LWX083

Linkwood

241.50 250.60 9.10 8.92 1.14 1.14 208.0 Including 247.40 248.00 0.60 0.59 6.53 6.53 and 270.44 275.75 5.31 0.64 5.21 5.21 229.8 Including 273.00 273.55 0.55 0.07 40.00 40.00 and 303.25 310.00 6.75 6.61 0.64 0.64 257.5 and 320.00 325.00 5.00 2.71 17.90 6.92 270.2 Including 321.95 322.55 0.60 0.32 131.50 40.00 and 327.00 338.00 11.00 2.79 4.71 4.71 278.2 Including 328.00 329.00 1.00 0.13 14.55 14.55 Including 334.00 335.00 1.00 0.25 17.95 17.95 Including 337.00 338.00 1.00 0.25 12.25 12.25 25LWX084

Linkwood

245.45 254.50 9.05 8.34 2.67 2.67 227.9 Including 253.25 254.50 1.25 1.16 16.79 16.79 25LWX085

Linkwood

273.00 278.00 5.00 4.74 3.53 3.53 234.1 Including 276.00 277.48 1.48 1.39 8.01 8.01 25LWX086

Linkwood

199.65 208.55 8.90 8.30 1.71 1.71 187.0 and 260.00 277.25 17.25 15.62 1.57 1.57 245.2 Including 266.60 267.10 0.50 0.45 9.59 9.59 and 282.70 291.80 9.10 7.28 1.11 1.11 262.1 Including 288.95 289.50 0.55 0.45 6.89 6.89 25LWX087

Linkwood

237.60 244.00 6.40 5.83 7.86 6.00 222.4 Including 238.20 238.50 0.30 0.27 17.60 17.60 Including 241.80 243.35 1.55 1.41 23.34 15.67 and 277.90 283.65 5.75 5.21 1.25 1.25 258.8 25LWX088

Linkwood

246.00 251.00 5.00 4.69 2.48 2.48 223.1 Including 247.40 248.85 1.45 1.36 6.43 6.43

Table 2: Lynn Lake Project - 2025 surface exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83) Hole ID Azimuth

(°) Dip (°) Drilled Length

(m) UTM Easting

(m) UTM Northing

(m) UTM Elevation

(m) 25BTX071 133 -46 180.00 384727 6292068 336 25BTX072 175 -45 111.00 383724 6291809 343 25BTX073 130 -46 222.00 384731 6292109 336 25BTX074 115 -45 234.00 384732 6292109 334 25BTX075 176 -46 147.00 383689 6291853 343 25BTX076 179 -50 246.00 384220 6292024 338 25BTX077 174 -45 126.00 383653 6291820 345 25BTX078 175 -51 129.00 383618 6291820 347 25BTX078A 177 -47 12.00 383618 6291819 347 25BTX079 179 -51 213.00 384189 6291979 339 25BTX080 174 -51 201.00 383613 6291906 345 25BTX081 179 -49 192.00 384223 6291965 340 25BTX082 174 -51 360.00 383682 6292080 340 25LWX065 179 -45 126.00 379750 6291680 357 25LWX066 180 -45 51.00 379757 6291574 361 25LWX067 181 -55 111.00 379837 6291635 357 25LWX067A 180 -55 42.00 379837 6291636 358 25LWX068 179 -45 126.00 379794 6291666 357 25LWX069 180 -44 60.00 379892 6291569 360 25LWX070 180 -55 147.00 379855 6291687 357 25LWX070A 180 -55 36.62 379855 6291689 357 25LWX071 181 -47 126.00 379981 6291691 356 25LWX072 180 -55 144.00 379900 6291690 357 25LWX073 181 -48 159.00 379936 6291716 357 25LWX074 180 -45 135.00 379943 6291672 357 25LWX075 180 -45 171.00 380244 6292047 351 25LWX076 180 -45 130.00 380115 6291985 354 25LWX077 180 -46 150.00 380155 6292012 352 25LWX078 179 -46 180.00 380302 6292042 352 25LWX078A 183 -46 15.00 380302 6292042 352 25LWX079 181 -45 99.00 380350 6291943 350 25LWX080 179 -45 141.00 380336 6291999 351 25LWX081 181 -53 237.00 380596 6292076 350 25LWX082 181 -55 365.50 380819 6292192 348 25LWX083 179 -62 363.00 380911 6292188 349 25LWX083A 181 -61 36.00 380911 6292189 349 25LWX084 179 -66 351.00 380866 6292156 348 25LWX085 180 -61 381.00 380955 6292187 351 25LWX086 180 -69 310.30 381047 6292095 351 25LWX087 179 -70 342.00 381000 6292115 351 25LWX088 181 -68 360.00 381046 6292146 353

Table 3: Qiqavik Project - 2025 Surface Exploration Drilling Results

Composites grades are reported as uncut, and length is reported as core length. Gold composites are generated using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off with no minimum core length applied. Higher grade intervals within the primary composite are reported as "Including" for any individual or consecutive samples. "NSV" = no significant values (<0.30 g/t Au). Hole ID Target Area Including/and From (m) To (m) Core Length

(m) Au Uncut

(g/t) Vertical

Depth (m) 25QKX001 Avinngaq NSV 25QKX002

Focused

128.20 129.00 0.80 0.44 92.3 and 142.50 143.15 0.65 0.78 102.6 and 158.10 159.35 1.25 0.39 113.8 25QKX003

Avinngaq

84.20 85.40 1.20 1.07 63.1 and 85.40 85.70 0.30 0.43 64.0 25QKX004

Focused

22.50 23.15 0.65 36.10 19.5 and 116.80 117.40 0.60 0.38 101.2 and 120.50 121.30 0.80 0.80 104.4 25QKX005

Focused

41.00 42.35 1.35 1.89 28.8 including 42.05 42.35 0.30 6.42 29.5 and 91.50 93.00 1.50 1.09 64.2 and 188.45 189.30 0.85 0.42 132.2 and 196.20 196.55 0.35 0.67 137.7 25QKX006

Avinngaq

43.10 43.85 0.75 11.04 30.6 73.25 75.00 1.75 0.41 51.9 and 262.80 263.25 0.45 0.64 186.3 25QKX007

Avinngaq

116.00 116.50 0.50 1.99 85.1 and 127.15 128.35 1.20 0.32 93.3 and 129.00 129.65 0.65 0.69 94.7 and 134.25 134.60 0.35 0.33 98.5 and 169.70 170.20 0.50 0.38 124.6 and 171.35 172.00 0.65 0.43 125.8 and 173.25 176.52 3.27 0.49 127.2 and 272.23 273.48 1.25 0.33 199.8 25QKX008

Focused

36.45 37.70 1.25 0.92 26.9 and 65.30 66.20 0.90 0.52 48.2 and 87.00 88.00 1.00 1.21 64.3 and 162.00 162.35 0.35 0.57 119.7 and 316.55 318.05 1.50 0.33 233.8 and 366.35 367.85 1.50 1.15 270.6 25QKX009

Avinngaq

45.90 48.00 2.10 54.44 40.0 including 47.00 48.00 1.00 80.00 40.9 66.30 67.00 0.70 1.03 57.8 25QKX010

Focused

24.75 25.15 0.40 2.38 17.3 and 37.60 39.10 1.50 0.31 26.3 and 100.15 101.65 1.50 0.40 70.1 and 129.25 130.75 1.50 0.34 90.5 25QKX011

Avinngaq

85.15 97.85 12.70 1.75 59.7 including 85.65 86.02 0.37 26.80 60.1 and 97.85 98.35 0.50 0.42 68.6 25QKX012

Focused

7.50 9.00 1.50 0.31 5.5 and 179.60 181.00 1.40 0.33 127.4 25QKX013 Kuulti NSV 25QKX014

Avinngaq

97.75 105.85 8.10 3.07 88.5 including 100.55 101.70 1.15 10.33 91.0 25QKX015

Avinngaq

and 130.20 130.50 0.30 1.78 91.1 and 128.60 129.50 0.90 0.31 89.7 25QKX016

Avinngaq

138.50 139.00 0.50 0.78 96.6 and 161.00 161.95 0.95 0.52 112.3 and 187.80 189.30 1.50 4.69 131.0 and 207.50 209.00 1.50 0.63 144.8 and 213.20 214.70 1.50 1.02 148.8 25QKX017 Avinngaq 133.50 140.27 6.77 1.00 92.1 25QKX018

Kuulti

18.70 19.50 0.80 0.46 13.3 and 25.80 26.90 1.10 1.34 18.4 28.20 29.25 1.05 0.53 20.1 38.55 40.00 1.45 0.83 27.5 and 42.00 43.50 1.50 1.17 30.0 and 46.00 46.95 0.95 0.83 32.8 and 48.00 48.50 0.50 0.55 34.3 and 48.50 48.90 0.40 0.73 34.6 25QKX019

Avinngaq

192.18 192.95 0.77 0.36 134.0 and 220.50 222.00 1.50 0.31 153.8 25QKX020

Kuulti

96.45 97.00 0.55 0.46 87.4 and 116.70 131.65 14.95 2.06 105.8 including 118.80 120.00 1.20 11.35 107.7 and 133.05 133.75 0.70 0.39 120.6 and 148.35 152.40 4.05 2.11 134.5 Including 149.05 149.35 0.30 9.23 135.1 and 167.90 169.40 1.50 0.47 152.2 and 170.70 172.10 1.40 0.60 154.8 and 173.60 174.75 1.15 1.72 157.4 25QKX021 Avinngaq 193.00 194.00 1.00 1.96 134.9 25QKX022 Kuulti NSV 25QKX023 Avinngaq 241.94 242.50 0.56 2.56 170.9 25QKX024

Kuulti

121.55 121.95 0.40 3.50 86.0 118.55 119.00 0.45 0.79 83.9 and 126.15 126.50 0.35 2.27 89.2 25QKX025

Avinngaq

47.45 48.17 0.72 0.59 32.7 and 137.90 139.40 1.50 0.44 94.9 and 140.50 140.80 0.30 0.52 96.7 and 284.55 285.05 0.50 0.92 195.8 25QKX026

Gerfaut

93.35 97.20 3.85 4.10 73.2 including 93.35 94.15 0.80 17.15 73.2 and 118.55 129.40 10.85 2.10 93.0 including 127.45 128.20 0.75 12.80 100.0 and 132.00 132.75 0.75 1.05 103.6 and 135.00 135.95 0.95 0.51 105.9 25QKX027

Avinngaq

84.00 84.50 0.50 0.65 60.7 and 87.20 88.50 1.30 1.57 63.0 and 141.80 143.45 1.65 5.39 102.4 including 143.05 143.45 0.40 19.90 103.3 and 148.05 148.40 0.35 0.41 106.9 and 173.85 174.20 0.35 0.34 125.6 25QKX028 Gerfaut NSV 25QKX029

Tasitigut

107.30 108.30 1.00 0.89 78.3 and 177.45 177.80 0.35 0.66 129.4 and 179.55 180.05 0.50 1.03 131.0 and 204.35 204.75 0.40 1.18 149.1

Table 4: Qiqavik Project - Surface drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM Zone 18 NAD83) Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drilled Length

(m) UTM Easting

(m) UTM Northing

(m) UTM

Elevation (m) 25QKX001 149.39 -45.96 435 477081 6819667 392.43 25QKX002 184.00 -46.04 261 464925 6826373 380.98 25QKX003 155.39 -48.58 381 476289 6818512 393.78 25QKX004 170.23 -60.08 252 465194 6825685 436.1 25QKX005 169.47 -44.56 261 465325 6825731 435.43 25QKX006 177.65 -45.16 300 476518 6818809 401.5 25QKX007 144.84 -47.22 438 476327 6818971 416.5 25QKX008 191.31 -47.62 387 465955 6826176 430.02 25QKX009 204.84 -60.59 267 476518 6818809 401.5 25QKX010 222.43 -44.42 240 465158 6825668 436.24 25QKX011 139.33 -44.53 351 477081 6819904 391.02 25QKX012 235.82 -46.73 450 465098 6825508 429.77 25QKX013 220.55 -45.17 372 482733 6822115 395.6 25QKX014 140.03 -64.86 264 477081 6819904 391.02 25QKX015 156.06 -44.41 243 477164 6819997 391.83 25QKX016 201.87 -44.25 348 482758 6821578 387.46 25QKX017 164.99 -43.65 249 477061 6819945 390.11 25QKX018 158.86 -45.55 249 482522 6821742 387.23 25QKX019 158.61 -44.21 228 476986 6819999 384.3 25QKX020 160.91 -65.04 183 482522 6821742 387.23 25QKX021 169.67 -44.35 201 476914 6819875 384.43 25QKX022 161.33 -45.15 384 482620 6821893 387.99 25QKX023 139.84 -44.93 267 477281 6820175 386.74 25QKX024 341.27 -45.02 207 482620 6821645 386.83 25QKX025 145.06 -43.48 303 476682 6819650 394.02 25QKX026 184.03 -51.69 456 489248 6826297 382.34 25QKX027 202.41 -46.25 291 476682 6818952 401.06 25QKX028 179.81 -54.42 234 489638 6825282 380.71 25QKX029 190.54 -46.84 234 476083 6823563 402.23

Figure 1: Lynn Lake District Map





Figure 2: Plan View of Burnt Timber & Linkwood - 2024 Mineral Reserve Pits & 2025 Drilling





Figure 3: Linkwood Mineral Reserve Pit & Exploration Upside





Figure 4: Qiqavik Project - 2025 Target Areas & Highlights





Figure 5: Qiqavik Project - Avinngaq Target - 2025 Exploration Drilling





Figure 6: Qiqavik Project - Drill Core Photo of High-Grade Vein Intersected in Drill Hole 25QKX009





