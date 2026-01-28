Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004
28.01.2026 13:06 Uhr
Baker Hughes Secures Multiple Orders to Advance Wabash Valley Resources' Clean Ammonia Fertilizer Project

  • Baker Hughes to supply essential compression, integrated well construction solutions
  • Plant expected to produce 500,000 tons of ammonia and capture 1.67 million tons of CO2 annually
  • Project will help create a more sustainable and reliable domestic fertilizer supply in the U.S.

FLORENCE, Italy, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Wednesday multiple awards to progress one of the first low-carbon ammonia fertilizer production plants in the United States being developed by Wabash Valley Resources (WVR). Baker Hughes will supply essential compression and integrated well construction solutions that support multiple parts of the clean ammonia value chain - from hydrogen production to CO2 separation and permanent sequestration. The announcement was made during the 2026 Baker Hughes Annual Meeting in Florence.

The project, located in West Terre Haute, Indiana, will repurpose an existing gasification facility into a state-of-the-art clean ammonia plant. Once in operation, it will be capable of producing 500,000 tons of ammonia per year while capturing 1.67 million tons of CO2 annually, helping create a more sustainable and reliable domestic fertilizer supply for the U.S. Corn Belt and broader agricultural market.

Under the new awards, Baker Hughes will leverage its broad portfolio to provide compression equipment for Honeywell UOP's hydrogen purification system, along with compressors for ammonia and syngas processing under a separate contract with a different customer. Baker Hughes will also provide CO2 injection pumps for permanent geological storage.

"Beyond energy, Baker Hughes is helping to transform essential industries such as agriculture to help them expand in a more productive and sustainable manner," said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. "Wabash Valley Resources' project brings together government, technology partners, industry and global investors to realize world-class industrial innovation so that farms can provide for growing populations."

"Baker Hughes is a critical sustainability partner for Wabash Valley Resources, providing the advanced technologies that allow us to both open new low-carbon markets and make existing agricultural supply chains more sustainable," said Dan Williams, CEO of Wabash Valley Resources. "Their expertise in well construction, monitoring, and long-term CO2 management enables us to deliver low-carbon ammonia at industrial scale and strengthen America's fertilizer supply chain."

These latest awards follow a separate well construction contract booked in the third quarter of 2025 to support the site's long-term CO2 storage infrastructure. This includes constructing two CO2 injection wells and four monitoring wells, using advanced completions systems and corrosion-resistant cement to ensure long-term integrity. Advanced monitoring technologies deployed in the wells will support regulatory compliance, environmental protection and full lifecycle CO2 management.

About?Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes?(NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at?bakerhughes.com

For more information, please contact:

Baker Hughes Media Relations:
Adrienne M. Lynch
+1 713-906-8407
adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations
Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
