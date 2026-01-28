Stifel Financial Corporation: Stifel Reports Record Full Year Results, Announces 11% Common Stock Dividend Increase and Three-For-Two Stock Split

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net revenues of $1.56 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with $1.36 billion a year ago. Net income available to common shareholders was $255.0 million, or $2.31 per diluted common share, compared with $234.7 million, or $2.09 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders was $290.0 million, or $2.63 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net revenues of $5.53 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $4.97 billion a year ago. Net income available to common shareholders was $646.5 million, or $5.87 per diluted common share, compared with $694.1 million, or $6.25 per diluted common share in 2024. Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders was $744.3 million, or $6.76 per diluted common share in 2025.

Ronald J. Kruszewski Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said "2025 marked a record year for Stifel and demonstrated the strength of our platform and long-term strategy. While we remain attentive to market and geopolitical risks, we are confident in our ability to navigate uncertainty and continue to deliver for clients and shareholders."

Full Year Highlights

The Company reported record net revenues of $5.53 billion, driven by higher investment banking revenues, asset management revenues, transactional revenues, and net interest income.

Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $6.76 per diluted common share was negatively impacted by elevated provisions for legal matters of $1.16 per diluted common share (after-tax). (13

Record asset management revenues, up 11% over 2024.

Investment banking revenue increased 26% over 2024.

Record quarter-end client assets of $551.9 billion, up 10% over 2024.

Non-GAAP pre-tax margin of 17.9% (negatively impacted by elevated legal provisions of 3.2%). (13)

Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (5) of 21.0% (negatively impacted by elevated legal provisions of 3.8%). (13)

of 21.0% (negatively impacted by elevated legal provisions of 3.8%). Tangible book value per common share (7) of $37.50, up 7% from prior year.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Quarterly record net revenues of $1.56 billion, driven by higher investment banking revenues and asset management revenues.

Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $2.63 per diluted common share.

Investment banking revenue increased 50% over the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP pre-tax margin of 22.3%.

Annualized ROTCE (5) of 31.1%.



Other Highlights

Board of Directors approved an 11% increase in common stock dividend starting in the first quarter of 2026.

Board of Directors declared a three-for-two stock split, effective February 26, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 12, 2026.

Financial Summary (Unaudited) (000s) 4Q 2025 4Q 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues - 1,560,579 - 1,364,682 - 5,529,730 - 4,970,320 Net income(1) - 255,041 - 234,685 - 646,498 - 694,098 Diluted EPS(1) - 2.31 - 2.09 - 5.87 - 6.25 Comp. ratio 59.3 - 58.3 - 59.2 - 58.7 - Non-comp. ratio 21.0 - 22.2 - 25.0 - 22.6 - Pre-tax margin 19.7 - 19.5 - 15.8 - 18.7 - Non-GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues - 1,560,593 - 1,364,721 - 5,529,824 - 4,971,051 Net income(1)(2) - 290,012 - 249,710 - 744,293 - 755,896 Diluted EPS(1) (2) - 2.63 - 2.23 - 6.76 - 6.81 Comp. ratio(2) 58.0 - 58.0 - 58.0 - 58.0 - Non-comp. ratio(2) 19.7 - 21.3 - 24.1 - 21.9 - Pre-tax margin(3) 22.3 - 20.7 - 17.9 - 20.1 - ROCE(4) 22.2 - 20.1 - 14.8 - 15.9 - ROTCE(5) 31.1 - 28.3 - 21.0 - 22.7 - Global Wealth Management (assets and loans in millions- Net revenues - 933,150 - 865,209 - 3,536,780 - 3,283,960 Pre-tax net income - 330,073 - 316,318 - 1,105,184 - 1,207,942 Total client assets - 551,863 - 501,402 Fee-based client assets - 224,488 - 192,705 Bank loans, net(6) - 22,427 - 21,311 Institutional Group Net revenues - 609,703 - 478,335 - 1,914,846 - 1,592,833 Equity - 407,066 - 280,159 - 1,160,103 - 926,729 Fixed Income - 202,637 - 198,176 - 754,743 - 666,104 Pre-tax net income - 151,677 - 95,681 - 329,439 - 223,400

Global Wealth Management Fourth Quarter Results

Global Wealth Management reported record net revenues of $933.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with $865.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Pre-tax net income was $330.1 million compared with $316.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Highlights

Client assets of $551.9 billion, up 10% over the year-ago quarter.



Fee-based client assets of $224.5 billion, up 16% over the year-ago quarter.



Recruited 14 financial advisors during the quarter, including 9 experienced employee advisors with total trailing 12-month production of $5.4 million.



Net revenues increased 8% from a year ago:

Transactional revenues increased 3% over the year-ago quarter, reflecting an increase in client activity.



Asset management revenues increased 12% over the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher asset values due to improved market conditions and net new asset growth.



Net interest income increased 3% over the year-ago quarter primarily driven by balance sheet growth, partially offset by lower interest rates.



Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as a percentage of net revenues increased to 50.2% primarily attributable to higher variable and deferred compensation costs.



Provision for credit losses decreased from a year ago primarily as a result of a modest improvement in macroeconomic conditions, partially offset by loan growth in the retained portfolio and specific reserves on individual credits.



Non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 14.4% primarily attributable to the decrease in the provision for credit losses.



Summary Results of Operations

(000s) 4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Net revenues - 933,150 - 865,209 Transactional revenues 206,654 200,564 Asset management 455,766 405,800 Net interest income 261,624 254,337 Investment banking 8,334 5,198 Other income 772 (690 - Total expenses - 603,077 - 548,891 Compensation expense 468,040 419,466 Provision for credit losses 9,740 11,893 Non-comp. operating expenses 125,297 117,532 Pre-tax net income - 330,073 - 316,318 Compensation ratio 50.2 - 48.5 - Non-compensation ratio 14.4 - 14.9 - Pre-tax margin 35.4 - 36.6 -

Institutional Group Fourth Quarter Results

Institutional Group reported net revenues of $609.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with $478.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Pre-tax net income was $151.7 million compared with $95.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Highlights

Investment banking revenues increased 50% from a year ago:

Advisory revenues increased 46% over the year-ago quarter, driven by higher levels of completed advisory transactions.



Equity capital raising revenues increased 99% over the year-ago quarter, driven by higher volumes and larger deal sizes.



Fixed income capital raising revenues increased 23% over the year-ago quarter primarily driven by higher bond issuances reflecting a more favorable financing environment and larger deal sizes.



Fixed income transactional revenues decreased 18% from a year ago:

Fixed income transactional revenues were impacted by lower realized trading gains during the quarter.



Equity transactional revenues increased 6% from a year ago:

Equity transactional revenues increased from the year-ago quarter primarily driven by an increase in equities trading commissions.



Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 56.8% primarily attributable to increased operational efficiency and revenue growth, partially offset by higher revenue-related compensation.



Non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 18.3% primarily attributable to expense discipline and revenue growth, partially offset by higher investment banking expenses.





Summary Results of Operations

(000s) 4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Net revenues - 609,703 - 478,335 Investment banking 447,522 299,221 Advisory 276,607 189,912 Equity capital raising 95,320 47,885 Fixed income capital raising 75,595 61,424 Fixed income transactional 96,798 118,700 Equity transactional 62,950 59,409 Other 2,433 1,005 Total expenses - 458,026 - 382,654 Compensation expense 346,507 280,261 Non-comp. operating expenses 111,519 102,393 Pre-tax net income - 151,677 - 95,681 Compensation ratio 56.8 - 58.6 - Non-compensation ratio 18.3 - 21.4 - Pre-tax margin 24.9 - 20.0 -

Global Wealth Management Full Year Results

Global Wealth Management reported record net revenues of $3.54 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with $3.28 billion in 2024. Pre-tax net income was $1.11 billion compared with $1.21 billion in 2024.

Highlights

Added 181 financial advisors during the year, including 54 experienced employee advisors, 2 experienced independent advisors, and 36 experienced financial advisors from B. Riley, with a combined total trailing 12-month production of $86.3 million.



Net revenues increased 8% from prior year:

Transactional revenues increased 4% from prior year, reflecting an increase in client activity.



Asset management revenues increased 11% from prior year, reflecting higher asset values due to improved market conditions and net new asset growth.



Net interest income increased 5% from prior year primarily driven by balance sheet growth, partially offset by lower interest rates and changes in the deposit mix.



Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as a percentage of net revenues increased to 49.5% primarily attributable to higher variable and deferred compensation costs.



Provision for credit losses was primarily impacted by overall loan growth in the retained portfolio and specific reserves on individual credits.



Non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues increased to 19.3% primarily attributable to higher litigation-related expenses and an increase in the provision for credit losses.



Summary Results of Operations

(000s) FY 2025 FY 2024 Net revenues - 3,536,780 - 3,283,960 Transactional revenues 778,793 752,352 Asset management 1,700,209 1,536,296 Net interest income 1,018,633 967,712 Investment banking 26,995 21,475 Other income 12,150 6,125 Total expenses - 2,431,596 - 2,076,018 Compensation expense 1,752,199 1,605,148 Provision for credit losses 38,404 25,102 Non-comp. operating expenses 640,993 445,768 Pre-tax net income - 1,105,184 - 1,207,942 Compensation ratio 49.5 - 48.9 - Non-compensation ratio 19.3 - 14.3 - Pre-tax margin 31.2 - 36.8 -

Institutional Group Full Year Results

Institutional Group reported net revenues of $1.91 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with $1.59 billion in 2024. Pre-tax net income was $329.4 million compared with $223.4 million in 2024.

Highlights

Investment banking revenues increased 26% from prior year:

Advisory revenues increased 25% from prior year, driven by higher levels of completed advisory transactions.



Equity capital raising revenues increased 44% from prior year, driven by higher volumes as clients actively engaged in capital raising opportunities in a more constructive market environment.



Fixed income capital raising revenues increased 12% from prior year driven by higher bond issuances reflecting a more favorable financing environment.



Fixed income transactional revenues increased 11% from prior year:

Fixed income transactional revenues increased from prior year, driven by improved client engagement, market volatility, and realized trading gains.



Equity transactional revenues increased 13% from prior year:

Equity transactional revenues increased from prior year, driven by an increase in equities trading commissions.



Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as a percentage of net revenues remained relatively consistent with prior year.



Non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 22.5% primarily attributable to expense discipline and revenue growth, partially offset by higher investment banking expenses.





Summary Results of Operations

(000s) FY 2025 FY 2024 Net revenues - 1,914,846 - 1,592,833 Investment banking 1,223,746 973,356 Advisory 720,652 577,432 Equity capital raising 269,278 186,877 Fixed income capital raising 233,816 209,047 Fixed income transactional 437,826 393,013 Equity transactional 242,336 215,223 Other 10,938 11,241 Total expenses - 1,585,407 - 1,369,433 Compensation expense 1,153,895 959,602 Non-comp. operating expenses 431,512 409,831 Pre-tax net income - 329,439 - 223,400 Compensation ratio 60.3 - 60.2 - Non-compensation ratio 22.5 - 25.8 - Pre-tax margin 17.2 - 14.0 -

Other Matters

Highlights

Total assets increased $1.4 billion, or 3%, over the year-ago quarter.

On January 26, 2026, the Board of Directors approved an 11% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.51 per common share starting in the first quarter of 2026.

On January 26, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a three-for-two stock split, effective February 26, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2026.

The Company repurchased $39.0 million of its outstanding common stock during the fourth quarter. During 2025, the Company repurchased $370.6 million of its outstanding common stock, including $126.0 million in connection with net-share settlements under its equity compensation plan.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding decreased primarily due to share repurchases, partially offset by the increase in the Company's share price.

The effective tax rate was primarily impacted by the benefit related to the tax impact on stock-based compensation.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.46 quarterly dividend per share, payable on December 15, 2025, to common shareholders of record on December 1, 2025.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the Company's preferred stock, payable on December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2025.

4Q 2025 4Q 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 Common stock repurchases Repurchases (000s) - 39,044 - 45,461 - 370,592 - 242,628 Number of shares (000s) 335 408 3,673 3,140 Average price - 116.52 - 111.30 - 100.90 - 77.28 Period end shares (000s) 101,664 102,171 101,664 102,171 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (000s) 110,344 112,089 110,052 110,975 Effective tax rate 14.1 - 8.3 - 21.5 - 21.2 - Stifel Financial Corp.- 8- Tier 1 common capital ratio 15.5 - 15.4 - Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 18.3 - 18.2 - Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.4 - 11.4 - Tier 1 capital (MM) - 4,503 - 4,331 Risk weighted assets (MM) - 24,603 - 23,742 Average assets (MM) - 39,415 - 38,073 Quarter end assets (MM) - 41,271 - 39,896 Agency Rating Outlook Fitch Ratings BBB+ Stable S&P Global Ratings BBB Stable

Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results conference call on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time- The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel's Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (800) 330-6710 and referencing conference ID 7359166. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company's results, will be available through the Company's web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm operates more than 400 offices across the United States and in major global financial centers. As a firm where success meets success, Stifel works closely with retail and institutional clients aiming to transform opportunities into achievement. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement. Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.stifel.com/investor-relations.

The information provided herein and in the financial supplement, including information provided on the Company's earnings conference calls, may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or reconciliation of such measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in this earnings release and the financial supplement, both of which are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.stifel.com/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following possibilities: the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or the branch offices and financial advisors; a material adverse change in financial condition; the risk of borrower, depositor, and other customer attrition; a change in general business and economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation and regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, geopolitical, and technological factors affecting the companies' operations, pricing, and services; and other risk factors referred to from time to time in filings made by Stifel Financial Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For information about the risks and important factors that could affect the Company's future results, financial condition and liquidity, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended (000s, except per share amounts) 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 % Change 9/30/2025 % Change 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 % Change Revenues: Commissions - 213,204 - 203,786 4.6 - 206,075 3.5 - 813,618 - 756,024 7.6 Principal transactions 153,198 174,887 (12.4 - 177,876 (13.9 - 645,337 604,564 6.7 Investment banking 455,856 304,419 49.7 323,483 40.9 1,250,741 994,831 25.7 Asset management 455,797 405,825 12.3 431,399 5.7 1,700,345 1,536,674 10.7 Other income 5,424 3,294 64.7 14,228 (61.9 - 33,923 43,129 (21.3 - Operating revenues 1,283,479 1,092,211 17.5 1,153,061 11.3 4,443,964 3,935,222 12.9 Interest revenue 469,377 500,661 (6.2 - 481,504 (2.5 - 1,903,569 2,016,464 (5.6 - Total revenues 1,752,856 1,592,872 10.0 1,634,565 7.2 6,347,533 5,951,686 6.7 Interest expense 192,277 228,190 (15.7 - 205,169 (6.3 - 817,803 981,366 (16.7 - Net revenues 1,560,579 1,364,682 14.4 1,429,396 9.2 5,529,730 4,970,320 11.3 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 925,154 795,750 16.3 839,820 10.2 3,272,130 2,916,229 12.2 Non-compensation operating expenses 327,516 302,731 8.2 303,530 7.9 1,386,461 1,125,647 23.2 Total non-interest expenses 1,252,670 1,098,481 14.0 1,143,350 9.6 4,658,591 4,041,876 15.3 Income before income taxes 307,909 266,201 15.7 286,046 7.6 871,139 928,444 (6.2 - Provision for income taxes 43,548 22,196 96.2 74,675 (41.7 - 187,360 197,065 (4.9 - Net income 264,361 244,005 8.3 211,371 25.1 683,779 731,379 (6.5 - Preferred dividends 9,320 9,320 0.0 9,320 0.0 37,281 37,281 0.0 Net income available to common shareholders - 255,041 - 234,685 8.7 - 202,051 26.2 - 646,498 - 694,098 (6.9 - Earnings per common share: Basic - 2.48 - 2.26 9.7 - 1.96 26.5 - 6.25 - 6.67 (6.3 - Diluted - 2.31 - 2.09 10.5 - 1.84 25.5 - 5.87 - 6.25 (6.1 - Cash dividends declared per common share - 0.46 - 0.42 9.5 - 0.46 - - 1.84 - 1.68 9.5 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 102,787 103,856 (1.0 - 103,119 (0.3 - 103,497 104,066 (0.5 - Diluted 110,344 112,089 (1.6 - 110,058 0.3 110,052 110,975 (0.8 -

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - 9- Three Months Ended Year Ended (000s, except per share amounts) 12/31/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024

GAAP net income - 264,361 - 244,005 - 683,779 - 731,379 Preferred dividend 9,320 9,320 37,281 37,281 Net income available to common shareholders 255,041 234,685 646,498 694,098 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related (10 24,207 16,820 69,922 60,745 Restructuring and severance (11 16,525 (430 - 47,631 10,792 Provision for income taxes (12 (5,761 - (1,365 - (19,758 - (9,739 - Total non-GAAP adjustments 34,971 15,025 97,795 61,798 Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders - 290,012 - 249,710 - 744,293 - 755,896 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 110,344 112,089 110,052 110,975 GAAP earnings per diluted common share - 2.39 - 2.18 - 6.21 - 6.59 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.32 0.14 0.89 0.56 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share - 2.71 - 2.32 - 7.10 - 7.15 GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders - 2.31 - 2.09 - 5.87 - 6.25 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.32 0.14 0.89 0.56 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders - 2.63 - 2.23 - 6.76 - 6.81

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation- 9- Three Months Ended Year Ended (000s) 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 GAAP compensation and benefits - 925,154 - 795,750 - 3,272,130 - 2,916,229 As a percentage of net revenues 59.3 - 58.3 - 59.2 - 58.7 - Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related(10 (3,485 - (4,641 - (17,191 - (22,039 - Restructuring and severance(11 (16,525 - 430 (47,631 - (10,792 - Total non-GAAP adjustments (20,010 - (4,211 - (64,822 - (32,831 - Non-GAAP compensation and benefits - 905,144 - 791,539 - 3,207,308 - 2,883,398 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 58.0 - 58.0 - 58.0 - 58.0 - GAAP non-compensation expenses - 327,516 - 302,731 - 1,386,461 - 1,125,647 As a percentage of net revenues 21.0 - 22.2 - 25.0 - 22.6 - Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related(10 (20,708 - (12,140 - (52,637 - (37,975 - Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses - 306,808 - 290,591 - 1,333,824 - 1,087,672 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 19.7 - 21.3 - 24.1 - 21.9 - Total adjustments - 40,732 - 16,390 - 117,553 - 71,537

Footnotes (1) Represents available to common shareholders. (2) Reconciliations of the Company's GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation." (3) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin is calculated by adding total non-GAAP adjustments and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation." (4) Return on average common equity ("ROCE"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing full year or annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average common shareholders' equity. (5) Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing full year or annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, equals total common shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Average deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets were $90.7 million and $80.3 million as of December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively. (6) Includes loans held for sale. (7) Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, represents shareholders' equity (excluding preferred stock) divided by period end common shares outstanding. Tangible common shareholders' equity equals total common shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. (8) Capital ratios are estimates at the time of the Company's earnings release, January 28, 2026. (9) The Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). The Company may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" during its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include, amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing the Company's financial condition or operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever the Company refers to a non-GAAP financial measure, it will also define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure it references and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. (10) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards, debentures, and promissory notes issued as retention, additional earn-out expense, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company's on-going business. (11) The Company recorded severance costs associated with workforce reductions in certain of its foreign subsidiaries. (12) Primarily represents the Company's effective tax rate for the period applied to the non-GAAP adjustments. (13) During the first quarter of 2025, we recognized elevated provisions for legal matters of $180 million, included in other operating expenses within the Global Wealth Management segment. Please refer to our first quarter 2025 earnings release.

