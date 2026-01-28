Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 13:34 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dubai Gold District Launches as the Global Epicentre for Gold and Jewellery Trade

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark moment for the region's gold and jewellery industry, Ithra Dubai has officially launched Dubai Gold District, a purpose-built destination designed to elevate Dubai's position as the world's leading destination for gold and jewellery trade. The launch of Dubai Gold District marks a new phase in Dubai's development as a global centre for retail, commerce, and trade. Developed as a unified destination, the District brings together the full gold and jewellery value chain in one location, spanning retail, bullion, wholesale trade, and investment. By consolidating these activities, Dubai Gold District strengthens Dubai's position as one of the world's most trusted global destinations for gold.

The launch also reflects the UAE's continued role as a leading global trading nation for gold and precious metals. In 2024-25, the country exported approximately USD 53.41 billion worth of gold, with major trading partners including Switzerland, the United Kingdom, India, Hong Kong and Turkiye, positioning the country as the world's second-largest physical gold trading destination.

As Dubai's new 'Home of Gold', the District unites the full spectrum of gold and jewellery activity under one destination. It is home to a wide range of established global and regional gold and jewellery brands, offering exceptional variety, quality and value for buyers, traders and investors.

What sets Dubai Gold District apart globally is the unmatched diversity of its audience, bringing together one of the world's widest mixes of buyers, traders, and consumers within a single destination. In 2025 alone, the District welcomed shoppers from more than 147 nationalities, reflecting Dubai's unique position as a truly global marketplace for gold and jewellery.

A landmark feature of Dubai Gold District will be the world's first Gold Street, a street constructed using gold, created as a distinctive attraction for tourists and visitors to the District. Further details will be revealed in phases.

The District comprises more than 1,000 retailers across gold, jewellery, perfumery, cosmetics, and lifestyle categories. The retailer mix includes established jewellery flagships such as Jawhara Jewellery, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Al Romaizan, and Tanishq Jewellery, with Joyalukkas announcing plans for a 24,000 square foot flagship, set to be its largest in the Middle East.

The District is also supported by six hotels, providing convenient access for international visitors, buyers and trade partners.

For more information, visit www.dubaigolddistrict.com

Contact:
Divya Bhatia
divya.bhatia@redhavasme.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd603b4c-a745-401d-9338-2dc1c5595e7f


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.