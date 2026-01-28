China installed a record 315 GW of new solar capacity in 2025, lifting cumulative installed PV capacity to 1.2 TW and pushing non-fossil power sources past thermal generation for the first time.China's National Energy Administration (NEA) released its 2025 power sector statistics on Jan. 28, showing the country added 315.07 GW of new solar capacity last year, alongside 119.33 GW of wind. Both figures marked new annual records. By the end of December 2025, China's cumulative installed power capacity had reached 3.89 TW, an increase of 16.1% year on year. Solar capacity rose to 1.20 TW, up 35.4%, ...

