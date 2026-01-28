Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28
Date: 28 January 2026
Strategic Equity Capital Plc
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Continuation Pool Net Asset Value
The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 27 January 2026 is:
432.92 pence per share
The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.
Tender Pool NAV
The NAV of the Tender Pool as at the close of business on 27 January 2026 is 416.39 pence per share.
