Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) ("Mercado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its geophysical surveys over the Copalito Project ("Copalito") in Sinaloa, Mexico. The First phase will consist of a high-resolution UAV ("drone") magnetic survey ("magnetic survey") followed by a drone LiDAR survey. Mercado has engaged Jesus Mendez Geoconsultores to perform the magnetic survey and GeoDigital Imaging de Mexico for the drone LiDAR survey.

Daniel Rodriguez, CEO & Director, comments, "Geophysics is an important step in advancing Copalito. We have extensive geochemical data, and integrating it with magnetic survey results will help us better understand the subsurface structures as we prepare for our upcoming diamond drill program. The LiDAR survey will also support our geological team in Mexico by improving surface mapping and helping identify new prospective areas for future exploration."

The high-resolution magnetic survey, conducted by Jesus Mendez Geoconsultores, will cover 1,885 hectares at Copalito using 50-metre line spacing. The magnetic survey is designed to map known veins and their extensions, while also providing valuable data over previously unexplored areas of the property.

GeoDigital Imaging de Mexico has been contracted to complete the drone-based LiDAR survey, which will cover 1,867 hectares. The LiDAR survey will enhance topographic detail across Copalito, focusing on known vein systems, their potential extensions, and additional unexplored zones. The LiDAR survey is expected to commence the first week of February, following the magnetic survey's completion.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and was reviewed and approved by Kelson Willms, P.Geo., of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Mr. Willms is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) is a silver-focused exploration company targeting the next world-class discovery in Mexico's emerging Western Silver Belt, part of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental mining district. With a proven team boasting extensive experience in Mexican exploration, Mercado is actively advancing multiple projects across more than 3,000 hectares. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic growth, and discovery-driven results.

