Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) (the "Company" or "Western Exploration") is pleased to announce that the United States Forest Service ("USFS") has accepted the Company's Notice of Intent ("NOI") to submit a Mine Plan of Operations ("MPO") for the Doby George deposit at the Company's 100% owned Aura Project in Nevada.

Key Highlights:

USFS accepted the NOI, initiating the pathway toward submission and review of the MPO.

Target MPO submission: Q2 2026.

Baseline studies begin: February 2026, covering key environmental and cultural disciplines.

NEPA environmental reports targeted for submission: Q2 2027.

Western Exploration CEO, Darcy Marud, commented: "On December 1, 2025, the Company submitted a Notice of Intent to submit a Mine Plan of Operations (NOI) to the United States Forest Service (USFS). This is an important early milestone and supports the Company's objective of advancing Doby George from study-stage toward a development decision."

The Company is currently working with its partners at Stantec Consulting (Stantec) and Kappes Cassidy & Associates (KCA) to complete the MPO based on the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) announced on May 8, 2025, "Western Exploration Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Doby George Resource at the Aura Project". The company anticipates filing the MPO in Q2 2026.

To support this work, the Company has entered into an additional Consulting Service Agreement with Stantec Consulting to commence baseline studies over the next 14 months beginning in February 2026. Stantec will lead a comprehensive suite of baseline studies including biological, cultural, paleontological, air, noise, hydrology, geochemistry, and aquatic studies. As applicable, the program will incorporate relevant prior work completed by the Company and Stantec.

As outlined in the PEA, the current development concept envisions a 7,500 tonne per day open pit heap leach operation at Doby George. The Company is working with its partners to submit all environmental reports for review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) by Q2 2027.

ABOUT WESTERN EXPLORATION

Western Exploration is advancing the 100% owned Aura Project, located approximately 120 kilometers/75 miles north of the city of Elko, Nevada. The Aura Project includes three unique gold and silver deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch. Western Exploration is comprised of an experienced team of precious metals experts that aim to lead the company to becoming North America's premiere gold and silver development company.

Qualified Person Approval

The scientific and technical content in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Hawksworth, General Manager of the Western Exploration's Aura Project, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the significance of the results of the drill results from the Tomasina target; the accuracy of results from prior exploration activities conducted at the Aura Project; the prospects, if any, of the Wood Gulch and Gravel Creek mineral deposits; future drilling and exploration plans and intentions at the Aura Project; and the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Western Exploration to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in respect of the Aura Project; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Western Exploration cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Western Exploration nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Western Exploration does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information made in this news release concerning Western Exploration, please refer to the continuous disclosure record of Western Exploration on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Western Exploration's issuer profile. The forward-looking statements set forth herein concerning Western Exploration reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Western Exploration disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

