San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - NuFund Venture Group is pleased to announce that the company will be participating in TechCon Southwest 2026. This year's event will be held Feb. 12-13 at the Bullock Museum in Austin, Texas.

As a partner, NuFund Venture Group will be collaborating with TechCon Global to support, promote, and drive engagement at the event.

TechCon Southwest, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon Southwest 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here .

About NuFund Venture Group

NuFund is a new wave of investors with a newfund model investing in technology leaders. Our mission is to be the BEST place for the BEST entrepreneurs to raise venture funding.NuFund is based in San Diego, CA and recently expanded to Austin, TX. You can see our 2025 launch video here: https://vimeo.com/1077823616.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

