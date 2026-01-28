Cameron Ashley Building Products Expands with New Distribution Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley) is pleased to announce the opening of a new distribution center in Greensboro, North Carolina, strengthening its service capabilities across central North Carolina and surrounding markets.

The Greensboro location will stock fiberglass insulation, spray foam, mineral wool, sheathing, Canopy housewrap, and all supporting accessories to better serve residential and light commercial customers throughout the region.

"With established locations in Charlotte and Rocky Mount, the addition of Greensboro further strengthens our North Carolina network and allows us to keep inventory close to our customers," said John Gambone, Regional Vice President. "This expanded footprint helps us deliver faster, more reliable service across the state."

Customers will benefit from access to Cameron Ashley's CONNECT platform, which provides real-time visibility into product availability and supports fast delivery and efficient customer pickup.

"In addition, this expansion supports faster and more convenient customer pickups, helping customers get the products they need when and where they need them," added Mike Adams, District Manager.

The Greensboro Distribution Center is located at 8016 Thorndike Road, Greensboro, North Carolina and can be reached at 336-543-2100.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a leading wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding, and specialty building products, delivering a premier portfolio of nationally recognized brands to the lumber and building materials industry.

With more than 70 distribution centers nationwide, Cameron Ashley stocks deep local inventory and offers flexible, customer-centric delivery and pickup options through its F^ST same-day and next-day delivery platforms.

The company is the exclusive distributor of Canopy Housewrap and Underlayment and supports customers through a relationship-driven approach that includes the PLUS Points loyalty program, free merchandising support, and exclusive purchasing incentives. Orders can be placed anytime through the CONNECT online portal or mobile app, providing real-time access to product availability, pricing, and order details.

To learn more, visit cameronashleybp.com.

