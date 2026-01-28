RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip Highlights High-Growth Opportunities in Fintech and Digital Asset Treasury Strategies at February 4 Virtual Conference

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its upcoming Fintech & DATS (Digital Asset Treasury Strategy) Virtual Investor Conference, taking place February 4, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. The conference will spotlight publicly traded companies operating at the intersection of modern payments, financial technology infrastructure, and strategic digital asset management, offering investors direct access to management teams driving innovation across these rapidly evolving markets.

Registration is free and open to the public: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/88606009225

"The evolution of fintech and digital asset treasury strategies is fundamentally reshaping how money moves, how value is stored, and how institutions manage balance sheets," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "From next-generation payments and embedded finance to secure custody, tokenization, and enterprise-grade digital asset management, these technologies represent some of the most compelling growth opportunities in today's markets. This conference gives investors direct access to the public companies at the center of these transformations."

The virtual conference will feature presentations from CEOs and senior executives of publicly traded companies advancing fintech platforms, payment infrastructure, and digital asset treasury strategies. Each company presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session, giving investors the opportunity to engage directly with company leadership.

Presenting Companies Include (partial list):

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

BTCS (Nasdaq:BTCS)

Oxbridge (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Brag House / House of Doge (Nasdaq:TBH)

BNB Plus (Nasdaq:BNBX)

View the full schedule and register here: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/88606009225

What Investors Will Gain

The conference offers investors a focused, high-value opportunity to learn about:

Companies advancing next-generation payments, fintech infrastructure, and digital asset treasury strategies

Scalability, security, and infrastructure requirements as fintech and digital asset adoption accelerates across enterprises and institutions

Key milestones, regulatory developments, and adoption trends that may serve as near- and long-term market catalysts

Whether institutional, family office, retail, or analyst, attendees will obtain concise, actionable insights into the companies operating at the forefront of financial innovation and digital asset management.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redchip-highlights-high-growth-opportunities-in-fintech-and-digi-1130596