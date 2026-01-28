Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
2026 Tax Brackets May Push More Taxpayers Into Higher Rates, Clear Start Tax Warns

Income Increases and Outdated Withholding May Leave Filers Owing More to the IRS This Tax Season

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / As taxpayers file returns this season, Clear Start Tax warns that changes tied to 2026 tax brackets could result in higher tax bills for individuals whose income increased modestly over the past year.

Tax brackets are adjusted periodically to account for inflation, but Clear Start Tax notes that wage growth, bonuses, overtime, and secondary income can still push taxpayers into higher brackets without a corresponding increase in withholding. As a result, many filers may owe more than expected despite earning only slightly more than the prior year.

"Taxpayers often assume raises automatically translate into higher take-home pay," said a Clear Start Tax spokesperson. "But moving into a higher bracket can create unexpected tax exposure if withholding isn't adjusted."

Clear Start Tax adds that taxpayers with multiple income sources - including freelance work, investment income or retirement distributions - are particularly vulnerable to bracket-related underpayment issues. These shortfalls can lead to balances due, penalties, and interest if not addressed promptly.

To reduce risk, Clear Start Tax recommends reviewing withholding annually, especially after income changes, and evaluating whether estimated payments are required. Taxpayers who discover they owe more than expected or receive IRS notices may benefit from professional assistance to explore resolution options.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a national tax resolution firm that helps individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues, including back taxes, penalties, and collection actions. The firm focuses on educating taxpayers about compliance requirements and guiding them through available relief options to achieve lasting financial stability.

Need Help With Back Taxes?
Click the link below:
https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/
(888) 710-3533

Contact Information
Clear Start Tax
Corporate Communications Department
tech@clearstarttax.com
(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/2026-tax-brackets-may-push-more-taxpayers-into-higher-rates-clea-1130842

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
