Massachusetts Psychiatry, LLC: Dr. Sophia Maurasse Elevates Mental Healthcare in Massachusetts with Personalized, Evidence-Based Psychiatric Care

Psychiatry Massachusetts, LLC announces a mission to deliver individualized, whole-person psychiatric care for patients across the lifespan.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Psychiatry Massachusetts, LLC , led by board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Sophia Maurasse, MD, today announces its mission to provide Massachusetts residents with patient-centered, individualized psychiatric care that addresses the whole person - not just symptoms - across the lifespan. Dr. Maurasse's approach integrates clinical expertise with genuine human connection, offering clarity, support, and long-term well-being for patients and families alike.

As a trusted clinician in the Boston area, Dr. Maurasse brings extensive experience in both adult and child & adolescent psychiatry, creating tailored treatment plans that blend therapy, medication management, and practical life strategies. Her practice focuses on healing with curiosity, respect, and genuine care, making mental health treatment more effective, accessible, and empowering.

"Healing starts when people feel truly seen and supported," said Dr. Sophia Maurasse. "My goal is to partner with patients on a path toward clarity, resilience, and meaningful life goals."

Comprehensive, Patient-Centered Psychiatric Services

Psychiatry Massachusetts offers an inclusive range of services designed to meet diverse mental health needs, including:

Psychiatric Evaluation & Diagnosis

Medication Management

Therapy & Counseling

Combined Therapy and Medication Treatment

Telepsychiatry for Convenience and Accessibility

Parent Coaching & Family Support

Second Opinions and Clinical Supervision for Clinicians

Through these services, Dr. Maurasse works collaboratively with patients and families, helping them navigate anxiety, depression, trauma, behavioral challenges, and life transitions with confidence and clarity.

Trauma-Informed and Collaborative Care

Understanding that mental health is influenced by life experiences and daily functioning, Dr. Maurasse takes a trauma-aware and culturally sensitive approach to treatment. Her practice emphasizes real-world strategies - including attention to sleep, nutrition, mindfulness, and life balance - to support long-term emotional well-being.

Psychiatry Massachusetts also provides second opinions and clinical supervision to individuals and clinicians seeking clarity on complex diagnoses, treatment plans, or professional development within the field of psychiatry.

Trusted Care Across Ages and Needs

Dr. Maurasse serves a broad patient population, offering expert care for:

Adolescents & Young Adults experiencing school, relationship, or identity struggles

Adults seeking treatment for mood disorders, anxiety, trauma, and life stressors

Families and parents needing guidance and psychoeducation

Clinicians requiring supervision or case consultation

Whether patients are beginning care for the first time or returning after previous treatment, the practice's approach is steady, respectful, and clinically grounded.

About Dr. Sophia Maurasse

Dr. Sophia L. Maurasse, MD, is a board-certified psychiatrist with advanced training in both adult and child & adolescent psychiatry. Known for her thoughtful communication, evidence-based treatment models, and personalized care, she is dedicated to helping individuals and families build resilience and achieve long-term stability.

Contact Information

Psychiatry Massachusetts, LLC

68 Harrison Ave, Ste 605

Boston, MA 02111

Phone: (617) 564-0654

Email: drmaurasse@psychiatrymassachusetts.com

Website: https://psychiatrymassachusetts.com/

