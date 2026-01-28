Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fiscal 2026 third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company's financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

"Customer demand continues to exceed our expectations as commercial orders transition into recurring revenue," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "With production now supporting multiple customers, we are actively scaling operations to drive sustained revenue growth."

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial in using the details below:

Date: Wednesday February 11, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in (North America): 1-800-717-1738

Dial-in (toll/international): 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 50822

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in high-performance plant-based proteins for the food and beverage industry. Our commercial ingredients offer superior taste, texture, and functionality-ideal for formulators seeking next-generation protein solutions. Backed by over two decades of innovation, Burcon holds an extensive patent portfolio covering novel proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower, and other plant sources. As a key player in the rapidly growing plant-based market, Burcon is committed to sustainability and to creating best-in-class protein solutions that are better for people and the planet. Learn more at www.burcon.ca.

