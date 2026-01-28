Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Hear At Last (OTCID: HRAL) on January 27/26 in collaboration with GG&C, is proud to announce the successful delivery of a comprehensive housing model for presentation to the Jamaican Government. This innovative model is designed to provide a framework for addressing the nation's housing needs and will enable key decision-makers to determine the best path forward for future housing development initiatives.

The housing model presents a strategic, scalable, and sustainable approach to solving critical housing challenges in Jamaica. It integrates innovative design elements, cost-effective construction methods, and sustainable practices to ensure accessibility, affordability, and environmental responsibility.

A Milestone for Future Housing in Jamaica

The presentation of this model marks a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts between HRAL, GG&C, and the Jamaican Government. It will serve as a blueprint for policy formulation and housing strategies aimed at addressing the growing demand for affordable and sustainable housing across the country.

PETER WANNER PRESIDENT of HRAL commented:

"We are thrilled to deliver this model to the Jamaican Government, as it represents a transformative step toward providing efficient, modern, and sustainable housing solutions for communities in need. Our collaboration with GG&C has allowed us to bring innovative ideas to the forefront and align them with the Government's goals for national development."

A Vision for a Better Future

The housing model incorporates:

Sustainability : Environmentally friendly construction practices and energy-efficient designs that align with Jamaica's climate and natural resources.

Affordability : Cost-effective solutions designed to maximize value while meeting the needs of diverse income groups.

Community Development: Designs that foster vibrant, inclusive, and cohesive communities, enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Next Steps

The Jamaican Government is currently reviewing the housing model to determine its feasibility and integration into future housing projects across the nation. The model is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping housing policies and guiding large-scale developments that address housing shortages while promoting sustainability.

HRAL and GG&C remain committed to supporting the Jamaican Government in this process and ensuring the successful implementation of innovative housing solutions that benefit the people of Jamaica.

About GG&C

GG&C is a leading organizations in the fields of housing development and urban planning. With a combined vision of fostering sustainable growth and improving communities, GG&C will work closely with governments and stakeholders to deliver projects that make a real difference.

About Hear At Last

Hear At Last (HRAL) is an innovative organization dedicated to providing housing solutions for underserved communities. By focusing on affordability, sustainability, and innovation, HRAL is committed to making a lasting impact in addressing housing shortages and homelessness across North / Central America and the Caribbean.

Looking Ahead

The partnership between Hear At Last and Hebei Jiachen Integrated Housing Co. promises to deliver tangible results in solution to curing homelessness, offering hope and stability to countless individuals and families in need.

Join the Movement

With the launch of the HOHM token, Hear At Last invites investors, supporters, and communities to join in building a foundation for affordable housing and sustainable living. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of countless families.

SOURCE: Hear At Last Holdings, Inc.

WEBSITE: https://hohmhereatlast.in. Token: https://share.google/H2kAwQxRJgEHXlKqD



