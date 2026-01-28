m3sh Workflows speeds and simplifies connection of core monetization stack systems such as Salesforce and NetSuite to each other and to m3ter's leading usage-based pricing platform

m3ter, a leader in providing data infrastructure to enable and improve usage-based pricing for large and mid-sized software companies, today launched m3sh Workflows to automate complex business processes between core CRM and ERP systems to enable usage-based pricing without billing errors, revenue leakage, slow processes, and other operational pain points.

m3sh Workflows is uniquely positioned to enable operationally-mature software companies to more easily connect Salesforce, NetSuite, and other core systems to m3ter's platform, enabling usage-based pricing at complexity and scale and putting those companies on a more level playing field with AI-native competitors who are already competing effectively with usage-based pricing.

The core problem operationally-mature software companies face is that, as they add usage-based pricing components to what was once just subscription-based pricing, their CRM and ERP systems can't handle the new technical requirements. Companies don't want the cost and delay of replacing these systems, but they need to make them work with usage-based pricing.

m3ter is the quickest, most cost effective, lowest-risk solution to this problem. It's an invisible infrastructure layer that provides the three things that are missing: usage data processing; complex rating; and automation of data flows between monetization systems. Now, the enhanced m3sh Workflows will give customers even more power and control about how they automate complex custom business processes that span the quote-to-cash stack.

"m3sh Workflows is key to our vision for automation, putting power in the hands of customers to build and manage automated workflows that connect their quote-to-cash systems," said Griffin Parry, m3ter CEO and Co-Founder. "With half of all B2B SaaS companies adopting usage-based pricing in some form, these companies need a fit-for-purpose solution like m3ter to avoid intense operational problems. m3sh Workflows is the latest enhancement to our solution to enable software companies to deliver the hybrid and usage-based pricing options they need to improve, pricing agility, faster product launches, and increased revenue."

New Mechanisms Needed

When companies transition from simple subscription-based pricing to more complex models that include usage-based components, they need a new mechanism to process usage data and apply pricing to it. This requires integration with the quote-to-cash stack to pull data such as pricing, orders, and contracts from sources of truth, and then deliver bill calculations and usage summaries to multiple systems. These connections are hard to build and manage because they require translation between systems, the application of logic to transform, manipulate, and route data, as well as continuous calculations so that usage and billing can be tracked in near real time.

As an API-first platform with an advanced events-based architecture and pre-built integrations for major tools, m3ter connects easily with other systems to address all of those needs. It is focused on enabling and extending established tooling (such as Salesforce and NetSuite) rather than disrupting it.

Empowering Customers

Originally built by m3ter as an internal tool to create custom, automated business processes on behalf of customers, m3ter is now making m3sh Workflows available to customers to use directly. m3sh Workflows is available in two modes: read and write. In read mode, customers view automations built for them. With write mode, customers create and edit their own workflows.

"m3ter delivered roadmap acceleration across our entire quote-to-cash process, which underpins our ability to sell the right products in the right way and in the right places," said Isaac DeLuca, Chief Accounting Officer at Matillion, the leading ETL platform for modern data warehouses. "Now, m3sh Workflows gives us even more control of how we configure and automate complex business process logic so we can go even quicker."

Workflows' capabilities include:

Low- and no-code workflow automation. Business teams can build and manage multi-step automated workflows to transform data, apply business logic and route information between CRM and ERP systems.

Visual workflow design with full API support.

Typical challenges solved by m3sh Workflows include syncing customer data between CRM and ERP to ensure overall data correctness; triggering enriched alerts whenever aggregated or rated usage hits user-defined thresholds; or automatically updating contract and pricing plans from triggers in external systems, such as in-house developed customer platforms.

m3sh Workflows is available to customers upon request. Read access is bundled as part of m3ter's core package. Write access is subject to an incremental fee. Learn more at www.m3ter.com. Existing m3ter customers can reach out to their account manager, and non-m3ter customers can arrange a demo via the website.

About m3ter

The m3ter platform processes usage data (metering), performs complex bill calculations (rating), and automates data flows relating to usage and billing around the quote-to-cash stack. It is principally used by enterprise software and technology customers to complement and modernize existing quote-to-cash stacks, as business models incorporate usage, or consumption-based, pricing. m3ter was founded in 2020.

