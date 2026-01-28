Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
28.01.2026 14:10 Uhr
Cority Software Inc.: Cority Launches in Saudi Arabia to Support Safer, Smarter Operations Aligned with Vision 2030

Trusted AI-powered EHS solutions help organizations manage risk, protect workers, and meet rising regulatory demands across the Kingdom

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the global leader in EHS and sustainability software, today announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia, supporting organizations operating in one of the world's most ambitious and fast-evolving economic environments.

As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 transformation agenda-driving large-scale infrastructure development, industrial diversification, and digital modernization-organizations face converging risks across workforce safety, occupational health, environmental compliance, and operational performance. Cority's cloud-based, AI-powered EHS platform helps organizations proactively manage these risks with trusted data, real-time insight, and unified visibility across operations.

"Saudi Arabia is at a pivotal moment," said Ryan Magee, CEO at Cority, "Organizations across the Kingdom are delivering some of the most complex and high-risk projects in the world while facing rising expectations around worker safety, health, and environmental performance. Cority's expansion reflects our commitment to supporting these organizations with trusted, AI-powered EHS solutions that help them anticipate risk, protect their workforce, and operate with confidence at scale."

This market expansion reflects growing demand in the Kingdom for advanced EHS solutions that support regulatory compliance, protect worker health, and enable safer execution of complex, high-risk projects, without slowing progress.

Saudi Arabia is undergoing rapid change, marked by unprecedented investment in giga-projects spanning infrastructure, energy, tourism, and urban development. These initiatives, such as NEOM, Red Sea Global, Diriyah Gate, Qiddiya, ROSHN, and New Murabba, are reshaping how work is done at scale, increasing the need for proactive, technology-enabled EHS management.

At the same time, regulatory expectations across occupational health, industrial safety, and environmental protection have intensified. Organizations are facing increased inspections, higher penalties for non-compliance, expanded worker health screening requirements, and stronger environmental governance, raising the bar for how EHS programs are designed, managed, and reported.

Cority helps organizations in Saudi Arabia meet these demands by enabling:

  • Proactive hazard identification and AI-driven inspections
  • Real-time, data-led risk mitigation
  • Compliance with evolving national and international standards
  • Integrated management of safety, occupational health, industrial hygiene, and environmental performance
  • Hosting in the Kingdom on Google Cloud

Trusted AI That Empowers EHS Professionals

As organizations across Saudi Arabia adopt digital and cloud-based solutions, Cority's platform delivers trusted, transparent AI designed to empower-not replace-EHS professionals. By surfacing early warning signals, automating workflows, and unifying data across disciplines, Cority enables faster, more confident decision-making in high-stakes environments.

With cloud hosting available in the Kingdom and enterprise-grade cybersecurity standards, Cority supports organizations seeking scalable, secure, and mobile-first EHS solutions that work across languages, workforces, and complex operating conditions.

Cority's presence in Saudi Arabia reflects its long-standing commitment to supporting organizations operating in complex, regulated, and high-risk environments worldwide. For more than 40 years, Cority has helped over 1,500 global organizations strengthen safety performance, protect worker health, and manage risk with confidence.

As Saudi Arabia continues its transformation, Cority is positioned to help organizations lead with confidence, using trusted AI to enable safer, smarter, and more sustainable operations.

Learn more at https://resources.cority.com/cority-hse-week-ksa.

About Cority
Cority is the leading provider of EHS and sustainability software, empowering organizations to transform operational risk into business advantage. For nearly 40 years, Cority has helped enterprises create safer, healthier, and more sustainable workplaces through its unified platform, CorityOne. Recognized by industry analysts and trusted by more than 1,400 organizations worldwide, Cority enables better performance through trusted data, connected insights, and smarter decisions. Learn more at www.cority.com.

Media Contact:
Natalie Rizk
natalier@theriotmind.agency


