Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
28.01.2026 14:12 Uhr
ValueMomentum Named Rising Star in 2025 ISG Provider Lens - Insurance Digital Engineering Services

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading global solutions and services provider for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, announced today that it has been named a Rising Star in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens Global Insurance Services - Strategic Capabilities (Insurance Digital Engineering Services) report.

ValueMomentum Corporate Logo

The report evaluated 20 providers in the Insurance Digital Engineering Services quadrant on their capabilities, methodologies, talent strategy, and partnership models to help insurers modernize their technology platforms in pursuit of their business objectives. With increased need for business agility and modern systems, insurers rely on digital engineering to help them replace legacy systems and power growth at scale.

"With deep P&C expertise and strong hyperscaler alliances," said ISG Lead Analyst Ashish Jhajharia, "ValueMomentum delivers agile engineering and scalable platforms that give insurers a decisive edge in accelerating digital transformation and outperforming in a cloud-first, AI-centric market."

ISG awards the Rising Star title to companies that demonstrate "above-average market impact and strength of innovation" and who have built out the roadmap and customer focus to move into the Leader quadrant. ValueMomentum was recognized in particular for its advanced digital engineering, custom application development capabilities, client-centric innovation, and cloud platform engineering capabilities.

"We are proud of ISG's recognition of ValueMomentum as a Rising Star, which underscores our commitment to helping P&C insurers accelerate their digital transformation," said ValueMomentum President, Customers & Markets, Abhijeet Jhaveri. "We remain committed to investing in solutions infused with AI and advanced analytics to redefine customer experiences and unlock new growth opportunities for our P&C clientele."

About ValueMomentum

Founded in 2000 with the core belief that impactful change comes from deep commitment, ValueMomentum specializes in delivering measurable results across the P&C value chain. For over 25 years, we have enabled more than 100 carriers to reimagine their businesses with AI and emerging technologies, navigate market shifts, unlock speed to value, and become future-ready. We help insurers in the US, Canada, and Europe stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance to enhance stakeholder value and foster resilient societies. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com.

Media Contact

Joe King

Chief Marketing Officer, ValueMomentum, Inc.

joseph.king@valuemomentum.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2835628/ValueMomentum_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valuemomentum-named-rising-star-in-2025-isg-provider-lens--insurance-digital-engineering-services-302670742.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
