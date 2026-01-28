Outfit7 Limited: Talking Tom & Friends × Miraculous Expand Their High-Performing Collaboration Offline With New Print-On-Demand Collection

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miraculous Corp-the joint venture between Mediawan and ZAG-and Outfit7, a global entertainment company, are taking the year-long Talking Tom & Friends × Miraculous collaboration offline for the first time. The brands have launched a print-on-demand merchandise collection on Spreadshirt.com and on the YouTube Merch Shelf across official Talking Tom & Friends channels.

A Collaboration Backed by Strong Early Results

The initial phase of the collaboration, launched in Talking Tom Hero Dash and Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir (developed and published by Toya Studios), quickly proved the crossover resonated with fans of both brands. The summer campaign reached more than 400 million people worldwide and generated consistently positive sentiment across communities.

Building on this momentum, the collaboration expanded into My Talking Angela 2 in autumn and continued to perform strongly. In its first week, the integration generated an additional 1.5 million downloads and more than 500,000 social engagements, confirming the crossover's strong appeal with players.

Now, the Partnership Steps Offline

With fans already showing strong enthusiasm for the crossover, expanding into physical products is the next logical move.

Fans will now be able to wear, share, and customize the Talking Tom & Friends × Miraculous mash up through a curated print-on-demand collection. The range will include apparel featuring designs that bring the two worlds together in new, expressive ways.

"When you see engagement at this scale, you know you've tapped into something meaningful," said Tea Dora, Head of Marketing at Outfit7. "Fans connected with this collaboration instantly. Taking it offline is the natural next step, giving fans a new way to express that connection in real life. And this is just the beginning."

The Start of a Larger Offline Strategy

"Today's fans don't separate digital and physical experiences; they move fluidly between them," added Elinor Schops, VP, Gaming Experience, Miraculous Corp. "Our collaboration is evolving in the same way."

As the two brands prepare additional offline opportunities for 2026, this moment signals the beginning of a broader shift toward meeting fans wherever they choose to engage. The first offline products from Talking Tom & Friends × Miraculous are already available on Spreadshirt .

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 26 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

About Miraculous Corp

Miraculous Corp is the groundbreaking joint venture between Mediawan and ZAG, established in 2024 to unite all facets of the globally acclaimed Miraculous franchise. Mediawan-Europe's premier independent production powerhouse led by Pierre-Antoine Capton-is known for acclaimed titles such as Miraculous, Adolescence, Call My Agent, 3 Body Problem, HIP, The Count of Monte Cristo, and Rhythm and Flow. ZAG, the innovative independent animation studio led by Jeremy Zag, has gained global recognition for creating the ZAG HEROEZ label including Miraculous and Ghostforce. Headquartered in the United States, Miraculous Corp oversees the franchise's creative vision and commercial strategy to expand its global footprint and usher in a new era of iconic characters and captivating narratives.

