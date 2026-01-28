Elite Sports Tours Inc.: Elite Sports Tours Releases Sports Travel City Index Revealing Where Fans Traveled in 2025

New Analysis From Elite Sports Tours Highlights the North American Cities That Delivered the Strongest Sports-Focused Weekend Travel Experiences

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Live sports continued to drive travel in 2025, but fans increasingly chose destinations that could turn games into complete weekend trips. A new Sports Travel City Index from Elite Sports Tours analyzes where sports fans actually traveled and which cities delivered the strongest sports-focused travel experiences.

The 2025 Sports Travel City Index analyzes where sports fans actually traveled across North America and which cities delivered the strongest sports-focused weekend experiences. Built using aggregated booking behavior and destination-level analysis, the Index ranks cities based on how fans planned, booked, and experienced sports travel throughout the year.

Rather than relying on market size or franchise count alone, the Index reflects real fan travel patterns observed across professional leagues and major events. It evaluates how long fans stayed, when they traveled, and which destinations consistently supported multi-night sports weekends anchored by live events and off-field entertainment.

"Fans are choosing cities that make it easy to turn a game into a complete weekend. Atmosphere, walkability, affordability, and entertainment matter just as much as what happens on the field. This Index shows where fans actually went in 2025 and why those cities worked so well," said Tim Macdonell, CEO of Elite Sports Tours.

The 2025 Index highlights a clear shift in fan behavior. Sports travelers are increasingly favoring compact, two- to three-night trips that combine games with dining, nightlife, and sightseeing. Cities that support walkable itineraries and offer multiple events across a single weekend consistently outperformed those that require more complex planning.

Destination-first markets such as Las Vegas and Nashville ranked highly for their ability to integrate live sports into broader travel experiences while legacy sports cities like Chicago and Boston continued to attract fans driven by rivalries, tradition, and iconic venues. Baseball emerged as the most booked sport for travel in 2025, reflecting its flexible scheduling and strong alignment with weekend travel patterns, while football, hockey, basketball, soccer, and global events such as Formula One also drove significant demand.

"What stood out most was balance," Macdonell added. "The cities fans returned to again and again weren't just great sports cities. They were great travel cities. They made it easy for fans to plan, book, and enjoy the entire weekend."

All data referenced in the Sports Travel City Index is fully aggregated and anonymized. The rankings are intended to provide insight into broader sports travel and tourism trends rather than individual transactions, offering a snapshot of how sports-driven travel continues to evolve.

Click here for the full Elite Sports Tours 2025 Sports Travel City Index, including complete city rankings, category insights, and sports travel trends.

When citing data or insights from the Sports Travel City Index, please reference "Elite Sports Tours Sports Travel City Index 2025."

About Elite Sports Tours:

Elite Sports Tours is a leading sports travel platform that makes it easy for fans to book game tickets, hotel accommodations, and flights in one place. Specializing in custom sports travel packages for the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA, and concert events, Elite Sports Tours delivers seamless, fan-first travel experiences. With guaranteed tickets, hotels near stadiums, flights and expert concierge support, the platform is trusted by fans and travel professionals across North America.

Sports Travel Packages | NFL Travel Packages | NBA Travel Packages | MLB Travel Packages | NHL Travel Packages

Contact Information

Tim Macdonell

Owner

info@elitesportstours.ca

9052334732

SOURCE: Elite Sports Tours Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/elite-sports-tours-releases-sports-travel-city-index-revealing-where-fans-traveled-in-2025-1129514