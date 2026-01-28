Tenon Medical, Inc.: Tenon Medical Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Preliminary Revenue for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

Fourth Quarter 2025 Revenue of $1.45 to $1.48 Million, representing growth of ~90% year over year.

Full Year 2025 Revenue of $3.91 to $3.94 Million, representing growth of ~20% year over year.

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company redefining care for patients suffering from sacro-pelvic disorders, today issued a letter to shareholders from Steve Foster, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

2025 was marked by strong commercial execution as we advanced innovation and expanded our differentiated solutions in the marketplace. We delivered both sequential and year over year revenue growth and strengthened our liquidity position, placing Tenon on firmer financial footing heading into 2026. Our expanding product portfolio-driven by the acquisition of sacroiliac joint-specific assets from SiVantage and the recent FDA clearance and commercialization of the SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion System-positions us to scale revenue and address a broader range of sacro-pelvic fixation and fusion needs. Entering 2026, we have laid a strong foundation for sustained growth through portfolio diversification, commercial expansion, and improved operational alignment.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Revenue

Following record revenue growth in the third quarter, the Company is reporting preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter revenue of approximately $1.45 to $1.48 million for the period ended December 31, 2025, representing approximately 90% growth compared to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Preliminary unaudited full year 2025 revenue is expected to be approximately $3.91 to $3.94 million, representing approximately 20% year over year growth. Revenue acceleration in the second half of 2025 was driven by strong procedural volume momentum, which we expect to continue into 2026. This momentum was primarily fueled by adoption among new physician users of both the Catamaran and SImmetry+ systems.

These revenue results are preliminary and subject to adjustment upon completion of customary year-end audit procedures. The Company expects to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results in March 2026.

Major Company Milestones in 2025

Throughout 2025, our primary focus was advancing product innovation and generating robust clinical outcomes to transform Tenon into a multi-product, multi-approach company. Today, we offer physicians differentiated technologies that support customized treatment strategies for patients with sacro-pelvic disorders, utilizing novel, true fusion solutions backed by compelling clinical evidence. Key milestones in 2025 include:

Transformational Acquisition of the SiVantage SImmetry / SImmetry+ Technologies

The acquisition of the SiVantage portfolio added active clinical cases, revenue-generating technologies, and a robust development pipeline to Tenon. This transaction strengthened our commercial organization by adding proven commercialization professionals and expanding the breadth of our product offering. These enhancements will support sustainable top-line growth. The SImmetry and SImmetry+ sacroiliac joint fusion systems bring a well-established clinical foundation and a differentiated fusion approach that complements our existing Catamaran platform.

Catamaran SE SI Joint Fusion System Full Commercial Launch

In 2025, we completed the full commercial launch of the Catamaran SE SI Joint Fusion System, further strengthening our competitive position in the sacroiliac joint fusion market. Catamaran SE features a reduced implant profile, providing physicians greater flexibility when treating patients with smaller SI joint anatomy or performing revision procedures. The system maintains a minimally invasive inferior-posterior approach and incorporates a proprietary instrument set designed to support procedural efficiency.

MAINSAIL Clinical Momentum from Second Peer-Reviewed Study Publication

Clinical momentum continued with the publication of a second peer-reviewed 12-month study from the MAINSAIL trial, reinforcing our "fixation until fusion" strategy. The study demonstrated strong patient outcomes, including meaningful improvements in pain and disability scores, as well as 12-month CT-confirmed fusion outcomes. Notably, 83% of patients demonstrated unequivocal evidence of fusion with bridging bone across the SI joint at 12 months. The study also reported no serious adverse events, re-operations, or reinterventions, and 83% of patients reported high satisfaction with their outcomes.

Matthew Davies, MD, a board-certified neurosurgeon at Orthopaedic Associates of Duluth in Duluth, MN, and principal investigator will present the 12-month outcomes data from the Mainsail Study during the scientific session in late February at this year's AANS/CNS Spine Summit Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

FDA Clearance for Expanded Catamaran Indication in Augmenting Thoracolumbar Fusion

In the first quarter of 2025, Tenon received FDA clearance for an expanded indication for the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System to be used in augmenting thoracolumbar fusion. The sacral pelvic component of these complex spine procedures is an area of increased focus where the need for innovative solutions is evident. With this clearance, Catamaran may be utilized to augment spinal fusion procedures providing immobilization and stabilization of the SI joint, offering additional support at the base of lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion constructs.

2026 Outlook

We believe 2026 will be a milestone year for Tenon, supported by a multi-platform sacro-pelvic fusion strategy that meaningfully strengthens our competitive position and enables physicians to tailor treatment to individual patient anatomy and pathology. This differentiated approach enhances our ability to drive adoption, increase procedure volumes, and capture a greater share of a rapidly expanding market, supporting long-term value creation for our shareholders.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on accelerating adoption across our expanded product portfolio and leveraging recent regulatory and clinical milestones to support continued commercial growth. With a strong foundation in place, we are confident in our ability to scale operations, deepen market penetration, and deliver sustained value to our shareholders in the years ahead.

Sincerely,

Steve Foster

President and Chief Executive Officer

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

