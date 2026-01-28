Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas' American Robotics Optimus Drone Approved for Rapid Federal Procurement via DCMA Blue UAS Cleared List

Approval confirms compliance with Department of War cybersecurity, supply-chain, and operational standards, further positioning Ondas' dual-use autonomous platform for expanded deployment across defense and critical infrastructure applications

Milestone reflects continued advancement in scaling compliant, dual-use autonomous technologies

SPARKS, MD / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced that its Optimus drone, provided by subsidiary, American Robotics, has been granted Blue List status by the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA). The Optimus drone is now listed within the Department of War's (DoW) authoritative directory of approved, secure, and NDAA-compliant commercial unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and components. Building on the former DIU Blue UAS Cleared List, the DCMA Blue List creates a centralized rapid acquisition marketplace.

The Blue List identifies unmanned aerial systems that meet the DoW's rigorous standards for cybersecurity, supply-chain integrity, and operational reliability. Inclusion on the Blue List confirms that the Optimus drone satisfies these requirements for defense and government procurement and enables agencies to reduce acquisition friction, accelerate contracting timelines, and more rapidly deploy this trusted, U.S.-compliant platform in national-security and critical-infrastructure missions.

"This Blue List designation marks an important milestone for Ondas and American Robotics," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings Inc. "It validates the Optimus drone as a secure, reliable, and operationally proven platform for defense use. We remain focused on delivering trusted, dual-use autonomous systems designed to strengthen national security and enhance mission effectiveness."

The Optimus drone leverages American Robotics' operationally proven foundation, advancing autonomous flight capabilities refined through years of field deployment and regulatory validation. With Blue List approval, Optimus is now recognized for its readiness to operate within defense and government environments that demand the highest standards of security and reliability and operational continuity. At the center of the system is an automated drone-in-a-box dock designed to support continuous 24/7 operations. The dock houses 11 onboard batteries and up to nine mission payloads, enabling extended endurance without human intervention. Using an integrated mechanical arm, payloads can be autonomously exchanged between flights, allowing the system to shift mission profiles in real time while maintaining persistent aerial coverage.

This achievement reinforces Ondas' strategy to deliver scalable, compliant unmanned systems for government, defense, and infrastructure applications, positioning the Company to support a growing range of U.S. and allied defense initiatives requiring secure, autonomous aerial capabilities.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

Ondas Autonomous Systems ("OAS") delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms deployed globally to protect sensitive sites, populations, and critical infrastructure. Through its operating companies-American Robotics, Airobotics, Apeiro Motion, Roboteam Ltd., and Sentrycs-OAS provides an integrated suite of autonomous aerial, ground, and counter-UAS solutions. These include the Optimus System, the first FAA-certified small UAS for fully automated aerial security and data capture; Iron Drone Raider, an autonomous counter-UAS interception platform; Roboteam's combat-proven tactical ground robotic systems for military and special operations forces; Apeiro Motion's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems with proprietary navigation and communications technologies; and Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and protocol-manipulation counter-UAS solutions.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

For additional information on Ondas Inc.:?www.ondas.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems:?LinkedIn

For Airobotics:?www.airoboticsdrones.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For American Robotics:?www.american-robotics.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For?Sentrycs:?www.sentrycs.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Roboteam: www.robo-team.com, X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion:?www.apeiro-motion.com,?LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks:?www.ondasnetworks.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements? ???

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts ???

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.??

888-657-2377??

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.?

Escalate PR??

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes??

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.??

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-american-robotics-optimus-drone-approved-for-rapid-federal-1131142