Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it along with its consortium partners has received approval to access up to $4.0 million in total co-investment funding from DIGITAL - Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies to support Northstar's Cam Copper Surgical Mining for Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), led by Novamera Inc. The Project aims to apply Novamera's innovative Surgical Mining approach to accelerate the production of critical minerals in a faster, more sustainable manner. Northstar is participating in the Project as a consortium partner alongside Novamera and Micon International Limited.

This approval follows the Company's previously announced disclosure that the Project was approved by DIGITAL under its Future of Mining and Energy ("FoME") program. Under the program, Northstar expects to receive up to approximately $1.8 million net of fees and adjustments, in co-investment funding. The total net funding represents approximately 30% of total Project-approved expenditures of approximately $11.0 million and is payable over the Project term to the three Project partners-Novamera, Northstar, and Micon International Limited-against eligible expenditures. The Project is focused on advancing Novamera's proprietary Surgical Mining technology for the sustainable extraction of critical minerals, including copper. Subject to partner confirmations and final DIGITAL approvals, Northstar expects to receive its first reimbursement of eligible Project expenditures of approximately $300,000 on or before mid-April 2026.

Northstar's approved contribution will support the application of Novamera's Surgical Mining technology at its 100%-owned Cam Copper Project near Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Building on Novamera's successful field demonstration, Northstar intends to advance a low-impact, precision mining approach to critical minerals by directly targeting mineralized zones from surface using large-diameter rotary drill holes. The program is designed to generate direct-shipping copper mill feed while significantly reducing waste, surface disturbance, capital intensity, and permitting timelines relative to conventional underground mining methods.

"This co-investment represents an important execution milestone as we advance the Cam Copper Surgical Mining pilot toward permitting and potential deployment," said Brian Fowler, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director of Northstar Gold Corp. "Partnering with Novamera, Micon, and DIGITAL positions Northstar at the forefront of next-generation mining technologies while maintaining a disciplined, capital-efficient development strategy."

The Cam Copper Project is expected to proceed in phased stages, subject to the terms of the applicable consortium and project agreements, with work anticipated to focus on advanced subsurface imaging, real-time orebody modelling, metallurgical validation, and regulatory engagement under Ontario's critical minerals framework. This is reflected in Northstar's recently signed definitive Master Project Agreement (Please see Northstar News Release dated November 24, 2025).

Northstar Announces Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces it has granted an aggregate of 11,250,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation, at an exercise price of $0.08 and expiring five years from the date of grant. The stock options are subject to the Company's stock option plan, with ½ of the options vesting immediately, subject to a statutory four month hold period, and the remainder issued on the grant date annual anniversary.

About Northstar Gold Corp.

Northstar's focus is to advance exploration and development of the near-surface Allied Gold Zone and the nearby high-grade Cam Copper VMS exploration and development projects on its 100 %-owned Miller Copper-Gold Property near Kirkland Lake. In 2022 SRK (Canada) reported an Exploration Target Study at Allied ranging from 250k to 500k ounces of gold averaging between 1.04 g/t to 2.04 g/t and in 2025 Northstar reported Exploration Target Study results at Cam Copper ranging from 75,000 to 140,000 tonnes grading between 9% and 18% copper, with a conceptual average grade of 12% copper.

Northstar has 3 additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the 1,150 ha Rosegrove Property, situated 0.5 km from the Miller Copper-Gold Property, the 4,650 ha Bryce Gold Property (includes the recently optioned Britcanna Lease), an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located along the projected east extension of the Ridout Break, and the Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Critical Minerals Property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar is seeking exploration partners to advance all 3 properties.

About Novamera

Founded in 2019, Novamera Inc. is revolutionizing how the world mines. Its patented Surgical Mining process enables precise, low-impact extraction of narrow-vein deposits. By combining advanced imaging, AI modelling, and precision robotic drilling, Novamera helps mining companies unlock new resources with lower costs, faster timelines, and minimal environmental impact-creating a new category of sustainable, high-return projects.

