TOKYO, Jan 28, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that it has been recognized as a Tokyo Sports Promotion Company for fiscal 2025 under the certification program administered by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. This marks the 11th consecutive year of recognition for the Group, following its initial certification in fiscal 2015.The Tokyo Sports Promotion Company Certification System was established by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in fiscal 2015, under which companies and organizations that actively promote employees' participation in sports and engage in social contribution activities related to sports are certified as Tokyo Sports Promotion Companies. In fiscal 2025, 427 companies in Japan received certification, bringing the total number of certified companies to 656.At TANAKA, in addition to initiatives aimed at promoting employee health and enhancing internal communication, the Group is engaged in supporting the promotion of sports as part of its commitment to contributing to the realization of an inclusive society and the creation of a healthy society.Externally, TANAKA continues its sponsorship activities as an official partner of the Japan Blind Football Association (JBFA). The Group also served as a category sponsor for awards and ceremonies at the LIGA.i Blind Soccer Top League 2025. Through these initiatives, TANAKA supports the wider adoption and development of sports while working to deepen understanding of parasports and to promote a society that respects diversity.In addition, as part of health promotion measures for employees and their families, TANAKA implemented the "TANAKA Health Challenge 2025." This employee participatory initiative allows participants to select from multiple health and exercise-related challenge items that can be incorporated into daily life according to individual lifestyles, and to work on them over a designated period. The program focuses primarily on activities such as walking and stretching, which help address a lack of physical activity and improve lifestyle habits, thereby encouraging greater health awareness and positive behavioral change. Through these efforts, TANAKA contributes to the prevention of lifestyle-related diseases and the maintenance of both physical and mental health.These ongoing initiatives have been recognized, leading to the Group's certification for the 11th consecutive year.TANAKA will continue its efforts to promote health through sports and to engage in social contribution activities on an ongoing basis.About TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,591 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2024 were 846.9 billion yen.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.TANAKA Corporate Websitehttps://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.htmlPress release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/doc/20260128.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.