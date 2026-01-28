Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + First Lady Melania Trump to Ring NYSE Bell for Doc 'Melania'

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 28th

  • First Lady Melania Trump will ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange this morning ahead of the release of Amazon MGM Studios Film, Melania. The film offers access, through the First Lady's eyes, to the 20 days preceding the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January 2025.
  • U.S. equities are higher this morning, with tech leading and the S&P 500 nearing 7,000 ahead of the Fed's 2 p.m. ET rate decision and earnings from Microsoft and Meta after the close.
  • Cellares announced a $257M Series D round, led by BlackRock, and Co-Founder and CEO Fabian Gerlinghaus will join NYSE Live to discuss scaling its smart drug manufacturing factories.

Opening Bell
First Lady Melania Trump ring the NYSE Opening Bell ahead of the release of Amazon MGM Studio Film, Melania

Closing Bell
NYSE celebrates 30+ Years of Silicon Alley and those who shaped NYC tech

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871645/NYSE_market_update_jan_28.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5739989/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--first-lady-melania-trump-to-ring-nyse-bell-for-doc-melania-302672710.html

