Encycle and TCS Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Scalable AI-Driven Multi-Site HVAC Optimization

The integration of Swarm Logic and Ubiquity Cloud combines powerful analytics and advanced automation capabilities for AI-enhanced energy management in enterprise building portfolios.

SAN MARCOS, CA AND MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Encycle Technologies, Inc., a data-driven technology company that deploys autonomous intelligence and analytics to improve commercial HVAC management, has announced a strategic partnership with TCS Building Automation Systems, a leading controls manufacturer that connects buildings with business strategy to optimize energy usage and reduce costs. Through this collaboration, Encycle's Swarm Logic technology will be integrated with the TCS Ubiquity Cloud platform, providing enterprise customers with enhanced HVAC fault detection, improved energy optimization, and fully automated demand response (ADR) capabilities across multi-site portfolios.

Ubiquity Cloud is a powerful building and energy management system designed for facility managers of multi-site enterprises. Accessible from any web browser, the platform transforms building data into actionable insights that improve equipment performance, energy efficiency, and occupant comfort. Built for retail, banking, restaurant, education, and other distributed facility environments, Ubiquity Cloud enables organizations to streamline remote device management, centralize data collection, and reduce operational expenditures.

Encycle's data-driven AI and ML Swarm solutions will complement Ubiquity Cloud by identifying mechanical HVAC issues, improving equipment longevity, reducing downtime, and enabling automated participation in demand response programs. The combined solution enables:

Real-time operational insights on key metrics including environmental conditions, equipment status, control setpoints, and occupancy patterns.

Cloud-level coordination of distributed HVAC assets across multiple locations, allowing Swarm Logic to calculate system-wide optimization strategies using patented machine-learning models.

Automated execution of optimization commands through Ubiquity Cloud's existing control infrastructure, eliminating the need for additional on-site hardware.

Scalable deployment using Ubiquity's native multi-site management framework, supporting portfolios ranging from dozens to thousands of locations.

"Our collaboration with Encycle enhances the analytical and automation capabilities of Ubiquity Cloud in a significant way," said Brian Tarbert, vice president of business development at TCS. "Customers will have energy management capabilities that historically required complex, hardware-heavy deployments. Now, multi-site operators can achieve higher operational efficiency quickly and easily."

Ubiquity Cloud Features

Centralized management of all building locations from a cloud-based interface

Unified visualization of environmental, lighting, refrigeration, and energy use

24/7 managed maintenance services and work order triage prior to dispatch available

Dynamic graphical representation of control and compliance status

Highly customizable and scalable interface designed for usability

Supports email and SMS text notifications for alarm routing

Swarm IQ Features

Autonomous detection of mechanical faults and system inefficiencies

Predictive maintenance insights for improved resilience and extended asset life

Machine learning analytics and enterprise-wide equipment performance diagnostics

Swarm DR Features

Fully automated participation in utility demand response events

Intelligent and reliable dispatch of load reduction

Revenue maximization and portfolio-wide performance monitoring

"Integrating Swarm Logic with Ubiquity Cloud represents a major step forward in making enterprise deployment of AI-driven HVAC optimization both accessible and highly scalable," commented Encycle's vice president of channel sales and business development, Brad Rittler. Rittler added, "This partnership delivers measurable energy savings, streamlines maintenance, and strengthens the data foundation needed to achieve long-term sustainability goals."

About Encycle:

Deploying autonomous intelligence and analytics, Encycle improves commercial HVAC management, energy efficiency and building comfort to reduce operating costs and carbon footprint. As the only utility-endorsed HVAC optimization software, our patented machine learning solutions seamlessly integrate into maintenance workflows. Encycle enables multi-site commercial and industrial companies to maximize efficiency and reach sustainability goals by improving energy use and budgetary spend decisions. For more information about Encycle, visit encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About TCS Building Automation Systems:

TCS has manufactured hardware for the building controls market for more than 40 years. Thousands of retail locations, schools, churches and multi-site organizations save energy and improve operations with Ubiquity Cloud and TCS controls, including application-specific BACnet controls, thermostats, and sensors. For more information on the power and versatility of Ubiquity Cloud, visit tcsbasys.com.

