Apex Entertainment Introduces Apex Axes

New Digital Axe-Throwing Experience Adds Another Interactive Attraction

To The Massive Marlborough Entertainment Destination

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Apex Entertainment is expanding its lineup of immersive attractions with the launch of Apex Axes, a modern axe-throwing experience designed to elevate social outings, corporate events, and group celebrations through technology, food, and hospitality.

Located within the multi-level Apex Entertainment complex at 21 Apex Drive in Marlborough, Mass., Apex Axes transforms traditional axe-throwing into a dynamic, game-based experience. Guests throw real axes at digitally projected targets featuring more than 20 interactive games to allow players of all skill levels to stay engaged throughout their visit. The games vary from classic bullseyes to Battleship-style competitions and more.

"Apex has always been about creating experiences that bring people together for a great time," said George Aronstein, Chief Operating Officer of Apex Entertainment. "With Apex Axes, we saw an opportunity to take something people are already curious about and make it more social, more accessible, and more fun, especially for groups looking for something new."

Unlike standalone axe-throwing venues, Apex Axes is fully integrated into the broader Apex campus, allowing guests to pair axe-throwing with dining, nightlife, and other attractions such as go-kart racing, bowling, laser tag, and a huge arcade experience. The venue features dedicated axe-throwing hosts, a full beer and wine offering, and a curated menu including both classic favorites and exclusive food items available only at Apex Axes. Orders are placed directly from the lanes and delivered from Apex's main kitchen, creating a seamless experience for guests.

Apex Axes is designed for guests ages 16 and up and caters to a wide range of audiences, including date nights, friend groups, and corporate events. The space can accommodate everything from small gatherings to groups of 40-70 people, offering a new option for companies seeking team-building or holiday celebrations.

"We now have more than 100,000 square feet of family entertainment in Marlborough, but we're constantly looking at how people use Apex, and what keeps them coming back," Aronstein added. "This is about adding another layer of fun for our guests and giving them more reasons to choose Apex whether they're here for the first time or the fiftieth."

The launch of Apex Axes continues Apex Entertainment's strategy of reinvesting in its massive Marlborough location by introducing new attractions that enhance the guest experience and reinforce its role as a regional destination for entertainment.

About APEX Entertainment

Apex Entertainment is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Westford, Mass. and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.apexentertainment.com/.

###

Media Contact:

Eric Montague

Sleek Machine for RAVentures Hospitality Group

eric@sleekmachine.com

508-527-3312

SOURCE: Apex Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/apex-entertainment-introduces-apex-axes-1130321