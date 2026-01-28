GoodData Brings Faster BI Modernization to Make Analytics AI-Ready

Modernize legacy BI without disruption. Refactor business logic into a governed semantic layer while keeping dashboards online.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / GoodData , the AI-powered analytics and decision intelligence platform, today introduced AI-driven BI modernization, a new approach that helps organizations move off legacy BI faster while preserving critical reporting workflows.

Early outcomes teams can expect

AI-driven BI modernization separates business logic from dashboards and standardizes it in a governed semantic layer. This improves performance today and creates a stronger baseline for AI-driven use cases tomorrow.

Expected results include:

2-5× faster iteration cycles for delivering new analytics

Dashboards that load up to 10× faster by removing inefficient calculations and duplication

Consistent, reusable metrics governed centrally and applied across teams and tools

AI-ready analytics with clean, standardized logic that AI agents and automation can query reliably

Why BI modernization keeps getting stuck

For many enterprises, BI has become harder to maintain and harder to trust. Over time, business logic gets distributed across dashboards, SQL, and spreadsheets. What once felt flexible becomes fragile. It's expensive to maintain, difficult to govern, and risky to change. Teams spend significant budget keeping legacy BI running, while different dashboards quietly produce different versions of the truth.

That fragmentation becomes a major barrier to AI adoption. When metric logic is buried inside BI tools and inconsistently defined, even basic questions become hard to answer with confidence. If your team can't explain how a number is calculated, AI won't be able to either.

A faster, safer way to modernize without starting over

Modernization doesn't need to mean ripping everything out and waiting a year to see value. GoodData takes a phased approach that keeps dashboards online while the foundation is improved underneath.

Instead of forcing a rebuild, we create a bridge that uses AI to extract and refactor BI logic from legacy BI tools. It identifies broken logic, unused metrics, and duplication during migration. This prevents teams from recreating the same complexity in a new environment.

"Teams don't have time for multi-quarter rebuilds that slow decision-making," said Roman Stanek, CEO and Founder of GoodData. "They want to keep the business moving and ship analytics changes faster. With GoodData, you don't just migrate. You fix what's holding you back. This approach gives enterprises the velocity to modernize while staying in control of the numbers their teams depend on."

How AI-driven BI modernization works with GoodData

GoodData modernizes BI by extracting and restructuring business logic from existing tools into a governed foundation that scales across teams, use cases, and AI systems.

The approach includes:

Extracting BI logic with AI , capturing calculations, filters, joins, and metric definitions independently of dashboard layouts

Refactoring and standardizing logic to remove unused metrics, consolidate duplicates, and reduce technical debt

Building a governed semantic layer organized using a medallion architecture, with clear lineage and reusable definitions

Deploying analytics-as-code by converting logic into version-controlled YAML files that support testing, reviews, and fast rollbacks

What this enables next

As organizations move from dashboard-driven analytics to AI-assisted decision-making and autonomous AI agents, trust and consistency become non-negotiable. GoodData helps teams modernize with less disruption and more control. The result is a governed layer of business logic that can serve reporting, embedded analytics, and AI experiences from the same foundation. Teams move faster, definitions stay consistent, and analytics remain reliable as adoption scales.

About GoodData

GoodData is an AI-native decision intelligence platform built to help enterprises turn trusted data into confident action. Designed for governed, scalable analytics, GoodData enables organizations to operationalize insights, automate decisions, and embed intelligence directly into products and business workflows.

With a composable architecture and a governed semantic layer at its core, GoodData ensures AI-powered analytics are transparent, auditable, and aligned with how enterprises define and trust their data. Organizations use GoodData to move from insight to impact faster, while maintaining enterprise-grade security, governance, and performance.

GoodData serves over 140,000 of the world's leading companies and 3.2 million users, helping enterprises close the gap between data and decision-making.

