Power to Hydrogen Appoints David Bow as Chief Strategy Officer to Scale International Expansion

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Power to Hydrogen (P2H2), a developer of industrial-scale anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers designed for low-cost green hydrogen production, today announced that industry veteran David Bow has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. Bow will lead P2H2's corporate and commercial strategy as the company expands its industrial deployments and scales its go-to-market efforts in North America and Europe. His scope includes strategic partnerships, market entry and segmentation, commercial growth priorities, and alignment of product roadmap and validation plans with customer and financing requirements.

Bow brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience across hydrogen and industrial energy, including executive roles spanning commercialization, strategy, and scaling. He previously led Plug Power's Electrolyzer Solutions and held senior leadership roles at Verdagy, Nel Hydrogen, Proton OnSite, and others. Bow has sold over 2GW of electrolyzer projects in 85 different countries. An Ohio native, Bow began his career at Dow Chemical in Columbus, Ohio, developing electrolyzers for biochemical purification in biotherapeutics. He currently advises EQT Group, the Sweden-based global investment organisation, on hydrogen, low-carbon fuels, and chemicals.

"David has spent his career helping energy and industrial technology companies move from strong technical performance to repeatable commercial execution," said Paul Matter, CEO of Power to Hydrogen. "As we advance from pilots into scaled deployments, strategy becomes about disciplined choices: where to play, how to deliver maximum value to customers, and how to build the proof and partnerships that unlock adoption. David is exactly the kind of executor-strategist we want at the table."

P2H2's AEM electrolyzers are designed to reduce levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) by combining PEM-like dynamic operation and efficiency with a lower-cost, scalable materials pathway than conventional PEM systems that avoids iridium-based precious metal catalysts. This approachsupports direct integration with renewable energy sources and a broad range of applications. The company's hybrid cell architecture is engineered for durability under renewable intermittency, with the goal of enabling reliable, financeable operation in real-world industrial environments.

"Electrolysis is at an inflection point. Customers aren't buying a technology story anymore; they're buying a bankable asset they can finance and operate with confidence," said David Bow. "My focus is to help Power to Hydrogen scale that confidence through the right partnerships, credible validation, and disciplined execution aligned with how industrial customers actually procure."

Power to Hydrogen is a venture-backed designer and manufacturer of industrial-scale AEM electrolyzers focused on enabling low-cost green hydrogen production. P2H2's platform is designed for dynamic operation with renewable power and for industrial applications that demand performance, durability, and a credible pathway to scalable manufacturing.

