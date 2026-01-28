Pace Analytical: Pace Awarded 2025 Environmental Business Journal Business Achievement Award for Mergers & Acquisitions

Company recognized for strategic growth of Building Sciences service offerings through four acquisitions in 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Pace Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a Division of Pace, a Science and Technology company, announced today it has received a Business Achievement Award from the Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) for its four strategic acquisitions in 2025 expanding its national footprint and service capabilities.

Pace received recognition for the acquisitions of Micron Environmental Labs and Patriot Labs in California, DCM Laboratories in Colorado, and Quantem Laboratories in Oklahoma. These facilities not only increase testing capacity and provide additional testing capabilities but strengthen the company's ability to serve local communities. This was particularly evident during the California wildfires where the proximity of one of the acquired locations provided quick results for public health decision making. Laboratory testing services gained through these acquisitions include Respirable Crystalline Silica (RCS) testing and analysis using x-ray diffraction (XRD) technology and Food Safety microbiology testing services.

"Our continued investment in expanding our Building Sciences portfolio strengthens our commitment to serving our clients and communities," stated Greg Whitman, President, Pace Analytical Services. "By bringing together specialized expertise, we're ensuring that the world around us is safer, healthier, and better protected. Each of these four acquisitions improves our ability to respond swiftly to our clients' demands and support critical health and safety decisions across the nation. We are honored to be recognized by EBJ for our efforts."

Together, these acquisitions enhance Pace Building Sciences' robust portfolio of services for evaluating and mitigating health hazards in the built environment, complemented by the team's broader expertise in areas such as water management planning, cleanroom certification, USP <797> testing, ASSE 12080 training, and healthcare consulting.

Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) provides strategic market intelligence to executives and investors in 13 business segments of the environmental industry including environmental consulting and engineering, remediation and industrial services, water and wastewater equipment, air quality and pollution control equipment, hazardous waste management, resource recovery, solid waste management, water/wastewater infrastructure, renewable energy, and environmental instrumentation and information systems. The 2025 EBJ awards will be presented live and in-person at the EBJ Business Achievement Awards banquet at Environmental Industry Summit XXIV in San Diego on April 1-3, 2026, along with CCBJ Business Achievement, Lifetime Achievement and 50-Year Company anniversary awards.

Pace is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

# # #

About Environmental Business Journal

Environmental Business Journal has been published since 1988 by Environmental Business International Inc., an independent research and publishing company focused on the environmental and climate change industries.

About Pace

Pace makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, healthcare providers, and more through our Analytical+Environmental Services laboratories. Pace offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For clients with in-house labs, Pace provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace people work in partnership with clients by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

Media Contacts:

Pam Bednar

612.297.0651 | pam.bednar@pacelabs.com

Brooke Schwartzel

612.656.2241 | brooke.schwartzel@pacelabs.com

SOURCE: Pace Analytical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pacer-awarded-2025-environmental-business-journal-business-achie-1130965