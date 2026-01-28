The Modern Data Company Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Support Continued Growth and Enterprise Adoption

Saurabh Gupta appointed Chief Executive Officer; Co-founder Srujan Akula, who built the company's product vision and enterprise foundation, assumes product leadership role

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / The Modern Data Company today announced key leadership appointments as the company enters its next phase of growth, accelerating enterprise adoption of DataOS, the first data operating system that unifies and activates enterprise data as AI-ready data products at enterprise scale. Saurabh Gupta has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder Srujan Akula will assume leadership of product strategy and execution.

Saurabh Gupta previously served as the company's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, where he played a central role in expanding enterprise adoption of DataOS and shaping the company's go-to-market direction and operating focus. As CEO, Gupta will focus on scaling the business, deepening customer partnerships, and driving the next phase of growth as enterprises operationalize data and AI at scale.

Srujan Akula, who co-founded The Modern Data Company with Animesh Kumar, and has served as Chief Executive Officer, will lead product strategy and execution, continuing to drive the product vision behind DataOS. This will advance the platform as the data operating system that makes enterprise data actionable across the organization by treating data as governed, reusable, AI-native products that power decisions, applications, and automation.

DataOS is trusted by Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 organizations across industries and has earned industry recognition for leadership in data products and enterprise data management, including being named the #1 Data Products Platform by CIO Review and receiving recognition from leading analyst firms such as Gartner and Forrester.

"We're seeing strong product adoption of DataOS across enterprises," said Saurabh Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of The Modern Data Company. "As DataOS becomes the core activation layer for enterprise data, our focus in the year ahead is disciplined execution, deepening adoption, advancing the product, and helping our customers operate at the speed and scale the AI era demands. That momentum is grounded in the product vision Srujan built and continues to lead as DataOS scales across large enterprises."

About The Modern Data Company

The Modern Data Company is redefining data management for the AI era. The company's flagship platform, DataOS, serves as the foundational analytics and AI-ready data layer for any data stack. This unified platform gives enterprises the ability to build and deploy data products, simplify data management, and optimize data costs. DataOS frees teams to focus on driving real value from data, accelerating the journey to becoming a truly data-driven and AI-enabled organization.

