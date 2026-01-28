BluWave-ai Joins Team Canada AI Mission to the World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates

Bringing EV Everywhere and Data Center Autopilot Made-in-Canada BluWave-ai Software Products to Gulf Markets, Partnering with Scale AI

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / BluWave-ai is joining the Team Canada AI mission with Scale AI , Canada's AI Cluster, at the World Government Summit (WGS) 2026 in Dubai, UAE from February 3 to 5, 2026.

BluWave-ai joining the Team Canada AI Mission follows the historic November 2025 mission by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to the United Arab Emirates, which established a new strategic partnership and secured $70 billion in UAE investment into Canada building on industry engagement between Canada and UAE. Examples of BluWave-ai engagements in the UAE include:

Winning the Smart-Grid Category at World Energy Congress 2019 in Abu Dhabi, UAE

AI deployment with Dubai Taxi to optimize fleet operations and electric vehicle (EV) charging

With the company's global work in AI for Electricity Grids, the participation of BluWave-ai in the WGS Team Canada delegation underscores the company's pivotal role in the deepening bilateral trade relationship, particularly at the cross-section of Artificial Intelligence and clean energy where the company has one of the world's leading patent portfolios with 13 Granted patents and 40 pending to date .

BluWave-ai's solutions unlock immediate and measurable value for energy consumers, fleet operators, and infrastructure owners by intelligently shifting demand, optimizing charging, and energy-intensive operations. This aligns consumption with lower-cost, lower-carbon periods where customers can reduce peak demand charges, lower energy costs, and defer costly grid upgrades. These capabilities create a compelling business case for utilities, system operators and enterprises alike: Turning flexibility into a monetizable asset while improving reliability and accelerating decarbonization across the UAE and the broader GCC region.

As part of the mission, BluWave-ai will be meeting with investors and partners to expand its commercial operations in the UAE as a springboard to expand its product deployments in the GCC region.

Expanding the UAE Footprint: From Mobility to Infrastructure

BluWave-ai is a familiar face in the UAE's innovation ecosystem. The company has partnerships with the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), a division of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). With BluWave-ai's energy optimization platform, DTC has improved the charging and dispatch of its EV fleet, supporting Dubai's mission to achieve a 100% low-carbon taxi fleet by 2027.

Building off this deployment with DTC's fleet of Tesla 3, Tesla Y and Tesla X vehicles, BluWave-ai has expanded EV Everywhere for use with many other major OEM EV brands. Having successfully managed residential and commercial EV charging across Canadian utilities for over two years, and leveraging its partnership with Electricity Maps , it is now available with direct grid-aware charging for EV owners and fleet operators in the UAE.

EV Everywhere is compatible with major EV brands and is designed to integrate with the UAE's unique cooling-heavy load profiles, ensuring that mass EV adoption does not overwhelm local distribution grids.

"Our selection for this delegation is a testament to the real-world impact we've already achieved in the UAE alongside customerslike Dubai Taxi," said Devashish Paul, CEO of BluWave-ai. "With key patent supported products such as EV Everywhere and Data Center Autopilot, BluWave-ai's strategy is to enable the electricity grids in the UAE as these become a larger part of the overall load in the bringing Canadian AI technology to meet the country's pressing energy challenges."

Introducing Data Center Autopilot for the UAE

To coincide with the World Government Summit, BluWave-ai is officially launching the Data Center Autopilot for the Middle Eastern market. As the UAE aggressively expands its data center capacity to support regional AI development, the strain on the local electricity grid is increasing.

The Data Center Autopilot is a SaaS solution that:

Uses patent-pending technology to shift non-time-critical AI model training and batch processing to periods of lower grid stress.

Can drop peak loads by up to 35%, allowing data centers to act as "grid partners" rather than just consumers.

Integrates with local utility signals to ensure data centers operate when energy is cleanest and most cost-effective.

A Vision for Shared Prosperity

"The world is looking for solutions that balance the massive power demands of AI with global decarbonization goals," said Thomas Triplet, VP of Technology at BluWave-ai. "In Dubai, we will demonstrate how our products, from EV management to data center optimization, directly support the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategy and Canada's mission to export world-class innovation using our world leading patent portfolio."

BluWave-ai will join government leaders and global innovators at the WGS to discuss "Shaping Future Governments." The delegation is coordinated by Scale AI.

To learn more about BluWave-ai's energy optimization products or to meet with the delegation at the WGS, please contact: sales@bluwave-ai.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bluwave-ai-joins-team-canada-ai-mission-to-the-world-government-s-1131101